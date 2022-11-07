Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tiger Woods (left) has been limited to three starts this year and most recently missed the cut at The Open in July

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will team up against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in The Match.

Fifteen-time major champion Woods, who helped launch the exhibition event in 2018, returns for the seventh edition at Florida's Pelican Golf Club.

McIlroy, Spieth and Thomas will all make their debuts at The Match, which will take place on 10 December.

The 12-hole contest will raise money to support relief efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian hit last month.

Woods, 46, is still recovering from the injuries he suffered in a car accident in February 2021.

This will be his third appearance at The Match, having lost to Phil Mickelson at the inaugural event in 2018.

Woods and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning then beat Mickelson and current NFL player Tom Brady in 2020.

In the most recent edition in June, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers defeated Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in a contest between American football quarterbacks at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.