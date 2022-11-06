Last updated on .From the section Golf

McKibbin produced a brilliant final round in Majorca to secure his DP World Tour card for next season

Northern Irish 19-year-old Tom McKibbin secured a DP World Tour card for next season after firing a superb closing 66 at the Challenge Tour's Grand Final.

McKibbin went into this week's event in Majorca 15th in the second-tier tour's rankings and needing to remain in the top 20 to earn a full tour card.

After opening rounds of 73, 73 and 70, McKibbin had work to do having dropped to 17th in the projected rankings.

However, his seven-birdie six-under-par 66 sealed his card for next season.

With several players still to complete their final rounds at the Alcanada Club in Majorca, the Galgorm Castle touring professional's nerveless round left him sharing fifth place and guaranteed to secure his DP World Tour card as he stood a projected 11th in the season rankings.

After two opening pars on Sunday, McKibbin birdied four of his next six holes before his sole dropped shot of the day at the ninth saw him reach the turn in 33.

McKibbin picked up further shots with birdie fours at the 11th and 13th before rolling in a 10-footer for another at the last to seal his full tour card.

The Hollywood man's six-under-par total left him four behind leader, England's Nathan Kimsey who had played 13 holes.

Kimsey led playing partner and compatriot Matthew Baldwin by two shots and also on course to top the Challenge Tour rankings.

France's Ko Jeong Woen and England's John Parry were sharing third place on seven under with the latter needing to stay in that position to regain his full tour card.

Cork man John Murphy missed out on a full card as his closing 75 left him seven over for the tournament and in a projected 44th spot in the season standings.