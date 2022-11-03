Close menu

DP World Tour golfers will receive guaranteed money for first time in the 2023 season

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley
DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said the overall prize fund for the 2023 season represents almost $30m more than five years ago

Players on the European-based DP World Tour will receive guaranteed money for the first time in the 2023 season.

Prize money rises to a record $144.2m (£124m) for the circuit's tournaments outside the four men's majors and WGC Matchplay event in Texas which also count on the tour's schedule.

But Valderrama, the recent home of the Andalucia Masters and 1997 Ryder Cup, will not stage a tournament.

It is thought the Spanish venue will stage one of LIV Golf's events in 2023.

A new "Earnings Assurance Programme" guarantees a minimum $150,000 (£133,120) to players who compete in 15 or more events on the DP World Tour, which tees off in the southern hemisphere later this month.

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said the change "recognises and rewards" players' achievements.

The initiative was agreed at a meeting of the tour's tournament committee last week. It is being underpinned by the circuit's enhanced partnership with the American-based PGA Tour which was strengthened last June.

The US tour is introducing a guaranteed income of $500,000 for its players, among a raft of measures introduced to help combat the threat posed by the Saudi Arabian-funded LIV outfit.

"I have always believed that it is an incredible accomplishment for any professional golfer to simply gain their playing rights," Pelley said in a statement.

"And this new initiative recognises and rewards that achievement.

"Although we will never lose the magic of the meritocracy and purity of a performance-based structure, this now offers certainty of income to those players who have made it to the pinnacle of the professional game in Europe."

Pelley's schedule for the new season includes at least 39 tournaments to be played in 26 countries, starting with the jointly sanctioned Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane and the Joburg Open in South Africa.

Both tournaments begin on 24 November.

There will be increased prize funds from $8m to $9m for the first four Rolex Series events in 2023; the Abu Dhabi Championship, Dubai Desert Classic, Scottish Open and PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The schedule includes new tournaments in Singapore, Thailand and South Korea, while the Irish Open at the K Club moves to a new date in early September.

The Italian Open will be played in early May at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club which will stage the Ryder Cup near Rome in the autumn.

"Our overall prize fund for the 2023 season represents almost $30m more than five years ago and also underlines the strength of our partnership with the PGA Tour, who are working with us to drive revenue and a long-term growth plan," Pelley added.

This year's season concludes with the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai from 17-20 November.

Comments

Join the conversation

35 comments

  • Comment posted by Scaarn on, today at 13:02

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Pragmatist, today at 13:00

    The key news for golf in 2023 will come from the courts,

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 13:05

      JimmyC replied:
      What court case are you referring to? The anti trust one starts in 2024.

  • Comment posted by Scaarn on, today at 13:00

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by DAWS, today at 12:59

    Whilst I appreciate and understand all the various comments here the fact remains that professional golf at the top (which is occupied by a whole bunch of multi millionaires) is an utter disgrace to the game. Squabbling like kids in a school playground in world wide social media is unsavoury at best and simply disgusting at worst. I just say to all of them, be thankful for what you have.

  • Comment posted by Rizla, today at 12:55

    And everyone was saying LIV is no good for golf. All these DP tour players should thank LIV for focring them to ake this rule change.

  • Comment posted by UnrealityCheck, today at 12:42

    DP/European tour should align schedule and events with LIV now . A sensible compromise. Euro tour will get some of the biggest names in golf increasing profile and thus sponsorship and income for players and reducing drain of talent to PGA. LIV players get ranking points. It is a no brainer.

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 12:55

      Rizla replied:
      It's a rumour that the administrator's brains are the size of their balls.

  • Comment posted by axl, today at 12:36

    Interesting for all the rhetoric and a very different proposition they see LIV as a real threat or presumably these changes would not have been made. A positive change because of competition from LIV.

  • Comment posted by colboy, today at 12:35

    So Europro tour disappears as the top pros get even more money

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 12:35

    This is a great move regardless of what many people think about the competing tours. This isn't about the rich getting richer like LIV, the players this will help will unlikely ever get to play a LIV event. The guarantee will help those people just getting onto the tour or the grinders who probably will never win but at least at the end of the season after expenses can pay their mortgage.

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 12:56

      Rizla replied:
      So do you believe this would have happened if there was no LIV?

  • Comment posted by Joe G, today at 12:32

    I want to see the DP Tour thrive, but I genuinely don't get this. A bit of extra money won't keep big names from defecting to the USPGA or LIV.

    If players want money, they leave, that simple.

    But what appeals to many is you used to be able to play European events then go home to your family each week

    The actual 2023 schedule is S.Africa, OZ, S.Africa (again), Dubai, Singapore, USA then Italy!

    • Reply posted by Tim, today at 12:37

      Tim replied:
      It won't help the big names but it will keep the tour going. It will help those who just earned their card not give up if they have a bad season or two. I see it as a real positive for new players and the grinders who likely never will win. Look when Justin Rose turned pro, missed like 22 cuts. If he hadn't have got so much media attention and sponsorship he might have quit and now look at him.

  • Comment posted by Ooccoo_Jr, today at 12:23

    Remember when golfers used to play just for the glory of winning? Me neither.

  • Comment posted by mehstg, today at 12:20

    Total prize fund for the year of £124m LOL - the equivalent of 4-5 LIV events.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 12:18

    Great move

  • Comment posted by flooch, today at 12:18

    The established Tours continue to copy the LIV format. I wonder how the extra money will be found for European Tour events, given that the best known European players have either joined LIV or hardly play in Europe, which will make sponsors harder to find. The idea of giving US Tour cards to the top 10 European players will only accentuate this trend.

    • Reply posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 12:39

      BBCneedslivegolf replied:
      pgatour has paid a fortune for Strategic Alliance with Europeantour
      Essentially a feeder tour now which is a bit SAD

  • Comment posted by cedric, today at 12:18

    I wonder if Norman wants to be head boy of Golf. He has untold money being thrown at golfers. Who wouldnt go for that. Human nature.

  • Comment posted by sense, today at 12:16

    So LIIV is making things better for all golfers. Take note mcilroy.

  • Comment posted by U21192826, today at 12:16

    All brought about because of LIV, can be no denying that.

  • Comment posted by mehstg, today at 12:15

    The DP Tour is dead in the water. 150k USD - why USD? It's a European Tour. - why not Euros? We all know why. Monahan is pulling the strings. Pelley has singled-handedly destroyed the tour. Top 10 players defecting to PGA Tour at the end of each season will leave the tour with Emil Ugensteinov from Bulgaria as the number 1 player.

    • Reply posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 12:40

      BBCneedslivegolf replied:
      Emil might prefer to play on Korn Ferry tour instesd

  • Comment posted by surrey shark, today at 12:14

    The DP Tour need to find a way of accommodating LIV or it will be pushed into irrelevance.

    • Reply posted by mehstg, today at 12:16

      mehstg replied:
      It's already irrelevant.

