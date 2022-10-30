Last updated on .From the section Golf

World number 48 Seamus Power was the highest-ranked player in the Bermuda Championship field

Ireland's Seamus Power clinched the second PGA Tour win of his career as a closing 70 earned him a one-shot victory in the Bermuda Championship.

Power held his nerve on the back nine to hold off the challenge of second-placed Thomas Detry of Belgium.

The 35-year-old Irishman shared the lead with US rookie Ben Griffin going into the final day after three six-under-par 65s.

Griffin's final round of 72 meant he finished tied for third.

He had led by two after successive birdies at the 10th and 11th, but then bogeyed his next three holes as Power's birdie on 14 moved him one ahead.

Waterford man Power's previous PGA Tour win at last year's Barbasol Championship helped propel him into the world's top 50 for the first time.

Starting the tournament in 48th position, he was the top-ranked player in this week's field in Bermuda.