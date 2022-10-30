Last updated on .From the section Golf

Johnson added the team title to his win in the individual competition in the LIV Golf championship

Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces quartet claimed victory as this year's inaugural LIV Golf series concluded with a season-ending team event in Miami.

Twelve teams competed for a $50m (£45.2m) pot, with the winners getting $16m (£13.8m) to share equally between them.

Four teams made it through to the final day on Sunday when the 4 Aces finished on seven under and won by one shot.

Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez were the other members of the team.

Two-time major winner Johnson had already won the inaugural individual LIV Golf championship, receiving $18m (£16.2m) of prize money, going into the season finale.

The American clinched victory for his side with a short putt on the last hole as Team Punch, whose captain is Australia's Cameron Smith, finished runners-up on six under.

The Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series, which has offered a $25m purse at its previous tournaments, has caused deep division in the sport.

There are currently no world ranking points on offer for those that have chosen to join the series and LIV golfers have been banned from the PGA Tour.