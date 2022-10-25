Close menu

Rory McIlroy: World number one perfectly placed for LIV fight

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy said he would like to be number one for 332 weeks - to surpass the total LIV Tour's Greg Norman topped the world rankings

Rory McIlroy's return to the top of golf's world rankings could hardly be better timed.

The Northern Irishman is completing a stellar season, combining consistent excellence with his self-appointed ambassadorial role on behalf of the sport's status quo as it battles the existential threat posed by the lucrative LIV Tour.

McIlroy reassuming his position at the summit of the game coincides with the climax of the inaugural LIV season and the most lucrative team event in the sport's history.

Greg Norman's breakaway circuit is set to trumpet its $50m (£44m) finale at Donald Trump's Doral venue in Miami, starting on Friday. The winning team will split $16m.

McIlroy, 33, is the leading general in the unprecedented civil war that currently dominates the game. He tackles it from the front, using every opportunity to lob verbal grenades at Norman and his richly remunerated cast of recruits.

Most players seek to dampen outside noise, distractions that can deflect attention and concentration from their own games. Not McIlroy, who began last week's CJ Cup by embracing the wider implications of a successful title defence.

He knew that victory in South Carolina would almost certainly take him above Scottie Scheffler and make him world number one for the ninth time in his career.

How long would he like to reign as the world's best? No hesitation. "332 [weeks],' said McIlroy. "I don't know if I can, but that's a number in my head."

Why? Because that would take him past Norman and into second place behind Tiger Woods for spending the longest period as officially the world's best player.

There is a long way to go, this is only his 107th week as world number one, but he again shows that beating Norman any way he can sits very much front of mind. He does not shy away from it.

This was also the case when he won the Canadian Open, the first of three victories this year. "Twenty-one PGA Tour wins, one more than somebody else," was McIlroy's immediate response.

Norman won on the American circuit on 20 occasions.

But the Australian has reason to be bullish this week, as his fledgling circuit completes its first season at the former US President's place in Florida.

For all McIlroy's campaigning, the influence of LIV's millions has outstripped most expectations with the progress made with a tour that did not exist until last June. They were able to lure Open champion Cameron Smith and Europe's Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson.

And Phil Mickelson, their highest-profile recruit, claims that LIV is "trending up" while his former stamping ground on the PGA Tour is "trending down".

McIlroy refuted this. "I don't agree with what Phil said," the four-time major champion stated. "It's bold, but there is a lot of propaganda being used…I certainly don't see the PGA Tour trending downwards at all.

"You have got 95% of the talent here."

But Norman would argue that there are 50 million reasons this week alone to explain why LIV is on a progressive arc.

Here in Miami, I am expecting every one of their recruits to express no regrets at defecting while bolstering their bank accounts. And in these financial terms it is hard to argue.

Take the 40-year-old Swede Alex Noren as an example. Last week he completed his 137th PGA Tour event, banking just over $40,000, which took his career earnings past the $10m mark.

They are hard-fought earnings amassed over a decade competing against the best players in the world. No wins, but a very decent living by anyone's standards.

Then look at 33-year-old American Peter Uihlein, who in just seven LIV events - with no wins in hand-picked 48-man tournaments - has amassed $11m, including a $4m bonus for finishing third in the overall standings.

Norman claims he is doing more than making a group of wealthy golfers even richer. He says he is revolutionising golf.

"LIV has revived the sport in record time during our beta-test season," the Australian said. "Players are celebrating the team format, which is bringing new energy and audiences to golf that the game deserves."

This week's Team Championship is vital to the project. The 48-man field interestingly includes a return for Spain's Adrian Otaegui fresh from winning the Andalucia Masters on the DP World Tour.

His inclusion, having earlier played only three LIV events, will cause consternation among officials of the European tour because it indicates LIV's continued pulling power.

Otaegui joins the "Torque" line-up led by the exciting Chilean Joaquin Niemann, with the field split into four-man teams. The idea is that these groupings develop into franchises attracting investment and therefore a long-term return on the Saudi billions ploughed into the project.

"It's fitting that we tie a bow on this historic year with a dramatic and innovative team championship that will propel us into a team-focused league from 2023 onward," Norman stated.

This is the crucial aspect for LIV. They bill it as driving the team concept to truly change the sport forever, but it is also core to making this colossally expensive tour financially viable.

Traditionalists will say the Ryder Cup will always reign supreme as golf's greatest show and that the best way to display team golf is already firmly in place.

They would argue that confected line-ups such as Ian Poulter's "Majesticks", a team that includes Stenson and Lee Westwood, will never stir emotions in the way that Poulter, Stenson and Westwood in European colours once did.

Indeed, the last Ryder Cup left McIlroy in floods of tears, such was the impact of Europe's hammering by the United States at Whistling Straits. Genuine emotion from real sport, not something manufactured for millions.

A year on, McIlroy was understandably shedding tears of joy because of his individual prowess.

On top of the golfing world, he is also perfectly placed to continue fighting the establishment's cause as it comes under continued pressure from Norman's insurgents.

  • Comment posted by Wurls, at 22:43 25 Oct

    Well this is typical, it seems to me.
    I waited all day yesterday for the hys to open on Rory's victory, to allow us to comment on his play and congratulate him.
    But no, wait until there's a article involving the LIV, whipping up the anti sentiment, and open an hys on that instead!
    Could the BBCs agenda be more clearly semaphored???
    Anyway, good solid play from Rory cementing his number one spot.

    • Reply posted by Dave Mack, at 22:50 25 Oct

      Dave Mack replied:
      Great point. It's almost insulting to Rory to suggest the significance of his great climb back to world #1 has anything to do with the LIV/ PGA Tour disagreement.

  • Comment posted by Dave Mack, at 22:47 25 Oct

    I've read this article twice and still don't get why Rory being top of the OWGR positions him to "lead the civil war against LIV"? Or by staying #1 for longer than Greg. Anyone able to enlighten me?

    • Reply posted by Dragon, at 23:06 25 Oct

      Dragon replied:
      Totally with you Dave!
      In fact it is shoving him into a position he may not even want to be in, despite his criticisms of LIV. I don't think the PGA would have any right to expect him to lead this "civil war" (and what a terrible choice of words at this point in time) just because he got to the top spot!

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, at 22:52 25 Oct

    Pity the bbc see more interested in stirring this one up instead of reporting on the golf being played.

  • Comment posted by Chungas Revenge, at 22:42 25 Oct

    Not a single player from either side of the Atlantic that joined LIV would have qualified as an automatic pick for the Ryder Cup and basically only DJ would have been likely to get a pick because of past performance. This is an undeniable fact and the Ryder Cup will not be weakened in the slightest because of LIV.

    • Reply posted by Lol Lollington, at 23:14 25 Oct

      Lol Lollington replied:
      Hilarious and factually inaccurate comment. Do you work for the PGA?

  • Comment posted by Weird Superman, at 22:08 25 Oct

    Fair play to McIlroy for regaining the no 1 spot. He's had a good season, which would've been great if he'd bagged a major, but he didn't.
    Getting more than a bit fed up with all the bickering with Norman though. Just rise above it man.

    • Reply posted by Sar1212, at 22:24 25 Oct

      Sar1212 replied:
      Rory is acting like a spoilt brat, fed up listening to his childish comments.

      Enjoy your golf and give it a rest man!

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, at 22:55 25 Oct

    Rory back to world #1. Is that his caddies fault now? Or a change of equipment?

    As for LIV - nobody cares and they’re drifting into the abyss. Won’t be funded for much longer as they still:

    * Have no sponsors
    * Have no TV deal
    * Have no WR points

    Soon to have no access to the majors.

    • Reply posted by Gabbagod, at 23:45 25 Oct

      Gabbagod replied:
      Interesting angle. 12 months ago nobody had signed with LIV, now with Smith, Niemann, Ancer, Johnson, Koepka, De Chambeau, Reed, et al, I am not sure they are "drifting into the abyss". And no sponsors ? Boeing, BP, Disney, Uber, Nintendo, Bank of America .... should I go on ?

  • Comment posted by van, at 22:48 25 Oct

    Congratulations Rory on being number one again, but remember to save some of your energy for the Majors in 2023.

    • Reply posted by Lol Lollington, at 23:12 25 Oct

      Lol Lollington replied:
      He's not interested in majors. Only sponsorship deals and playing big prize money tournaments in middles east countries that the PGA tell him to.

  • Comment posted by Daveboy67, at 22:45 25 Oct

    It is not his fight. Media, stop stirring it up! His choice to play PGA Tour, other's choice to play elsewhere. Simple as that.

  • Comment posted by Coillte50, at 23:43 25 Oct

    Congratulations to Rory McIlroy for defending the CJ Cup and for his return to World Number 1! Any player who manages to return to WN1 after a long gap deserves credit for the work put in to take their game back to a higher, more consistent level - as Rory has! Well done that man! Also great to see Tommy F finish 4th! Hope he gains confidence from that finish and translates it into a win v soon!

  • Comment posted by Silly Billy, at 22:55 25 Oct

    👏 Rory. Looking in total control of your swing. Leading the PGA. You can be in favour or not of PGA v LIV, but Rory or The Great Fish Finger? Really?

    Suck it up Les MakScaarn.

    Class will out.

  • Comment posted by Dave Mack, at 22:30 25 Oct

    Okay we get it! Iain Carter likes Rory and the PGA Tour and doesn't like Greg Norman and LIV but what's the news or insight in this article ?

    • Reply posted by Keith, at 22:34 25 Oct

      Keith replied:
      Totally agree Carter has lost the plot. Pity BBC still allows him to churn out this stuff.

  • Comment posted by Stop Hammer time, at 22:42 25 Oct

    If only 95000 are watching LIV on you tube for free how the heck are the Saudis hoping to re coup their investment? Surely it will fizzle out eventually. I’m a big fan of Rory’s but I’m not sure he needs to waste his breath. Got to admit I like his constant attempts to wind Norman up though - the bloke takes himself far too seriously, comes across as a bit of an end of a bell!

    • Reply posted by Lol Lollington, at 23:16 25 Oct

      Lol Lollington replied:
      LIV is broadcast for FREE in over 150 territories around the world. Do you like paying £80 a month to Sky? Or listening to golf on the radio via BBC?

  • Comment posted by Andypaz, at 22:47 25 Oct

    I understand the Europro Tour is to end. This is where money should be invested not in the elite and waning skills of those who can’t believe they get paid mega money for mediocrity all their careers.

  • Comment posted by Chungas Revenge, at 22:24 25 Oct

    LIV is populated by declining players, players that were never much good to start with. Only DJ and Cam Smith were near the top. Koepka, de Chambeu, Reed are all players that knew their best days were already behind them and were slipping down the rankings. Out of the best twenty players in the world, LIV have two.

    • Reply posted by Grand job, at 22:53 25 Oct

      Grand job replied:
      Koepka 32, de Chambeu 29 , Reed 32. Hardly past it.

  • Comment posted by Gabbagod, at 23:48 25 Oct

    Interesting how the BBC (namely Mr Carter) continually bashes LIV, but as a company report the great story of Newcastle United FC ?

    • Reply posted by Des G Runtled, today at 00:49

      Des G Runtled replied:
      i don't see anything that could be construed as "bashing" NormanGolf in the article

  • Comment posted by Dave Mack, at 22:41 25 Oct

    Same old arguments are going to be made in this HYS.

    "Blood money and greed" in the LIV tour as if there wasn't "blood and greed" in the PGA Tour and every other tour and major sport.

    "Hypocrites" will also be a popular and a valid theme among the comments!!

  • Comment posted by Golfingav, today at 00:34

    Mr Carter you are a hack. 'civil war' and 'insurgents'. Really? Suggest you try simply reporting the golf or join a tabloid to peddle your sensationalist tripe. Leave politics to the rest of the (not so impartial it seems recently) BBC. Honestly. In the current climate, this is 'journalism' of the very worst kind.

  • Comment posted by john b, today at 00:18

    LIV mercenaries chose cash. They knew what would happen in respect of tour membership and rankings and should live with the consequences. There would seem to be no supporting position for the insurgents?

  • Comment posted by Tomas 33, today at 00:08

    I can not help but be disgusted about the tone of this article , maybe it was written to provoke disgust . Money, money money and not a thought about giving back anything to the game. Saudi Arabia, Trump, Miami and Norman are all turn offs for me. Give me anyday McIroy and all the new young professionals from the USA, Korea, Australia and other countries who make the Tour interesting.

  • Comment posted by Bruce, at 23:48 25 Oct

    Cracking entertainment on both the DP and US tours at the weekend. Strong showing from the European RC probables in the US and brilliant play under pressure from guys fighting for their professional futures in Mallorca. A great watch, more of the same please.

