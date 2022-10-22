Last updated on .From the section Golf

McIlroy is in sight of regaining the world number one spot

Defending champion Rory McIlroy holds a one-shot lead going into the final round of the CJ Cup in California.

The Northern Irishman hit a four-under-par 67 on day three to move to the top of the leaderboard, on 13 under, at Congaree Golf Club.

Spain's Jon Rahm is joint second on 12 under with South Korea's Kyoung-Hoon Lee and American Kurt Kitayama.

Victory would almost certainly see McIlroy regain the world number one spot for the first time since 2020.

The four-time major winner, who has occupied the world number one spot during eight previous stretches, can also overhaul Scottie Scheffler at the summit with outright second if the Masters champion finishes outside the top 35.

Scheffler is currently tied for 47th on level par going into the final day.

USA pair Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for fifth place on 10 under while England's Tommy Fleetwood is tied for ninth two further shots back.