Defending champion Rory McIlroy fired an opening five-under-par 66 which put him one off the early clubhouse pace at the CJ Cup in South Carolina.

The Northern Irishman's flawless five-birdie round put him one behind former US Open champion Gary Woodland and another American Trey Mullinax.

McIlroy carded three successive birdies from the fourth and produced two more on his second nine.

Victory this week could see McIlroy regain the world number one spot.

McIlroy will move to the summit of the rankings for the first time since July 2020 if he triumphs and current number one Scottie Scheffler finishes worse than a two-way tie for second.

The four-time major winner - who has occupied the world number spot during eight previous stretches - can also overhaul the Masters champion with outright second place if Scheffler is outside the top 35.

McIlroy, 33, won last year's event at The Summit Club in Las Vegas but the 2022 event is being played at Congaree Golf Club and Thursday was his first competitive round at the South Carolina venue.

"I was still in two minds about what clubs to hit off tees and lines but after playing it today, hopefully I'll be a little more comfortable over the next three days," said McIlroy, whose round was highlighted by him driving the 352-yard 15th which set up his final birdie of the day.

The world number two was sharing second place with American duo Wyndham Clark, Aaron Wise and Korea's Kim Joo-Hyung with Viktor Hovland among those who fired a four-under-par 67 with Ireland's Shane Lowry in the clubhouse on three under.

Lowry's compatriot Seamus Power and England's Tyrrell Hatton were both three under par after 12 holes with Jon Rahm and Danny Willett both having completed two-under-par 69s.

World number one Scheffler was one under after 10, with US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick carding an opening 70.