Koepka won the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019 and the US Open in 2017 and 2018

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah final leaderboard -12 B Koepka (US)*, P Uihlein (US); -11 J Niemann (Chi), S Garcia (Spa); -10 M Wolff (US), D Johnson (US), P Casey (Eng); -9 B Wiesberger (Aut), C Schwartzel (SA); -8 A Lahiri (Ind), A Ancer (Mex) *denotes winner after three-hole play-off

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka has claimed his first win since February 2021 with a play-off victory in the LIV Golf Invitational in Jeddah.

The American, 32, beat Peter Uihlein on the third extra hole after they ended on 12 under following the regulation 54 holes in Saudi Arabia.

Koepka has struggled with a number of injuries in recent years.

"The last two years haven't been fun. It's been a long road. I'm super excited," he told LIV Golf.

"I didn't know if my career was over for a half-second. So it's nice to be able to come back and be able to win."

The tournament in Jeddah was the final individual competition of LIV Golf's first year, with a season-ending team event to be held in Miami between 28-30 October.

That event will see LIV Golf's 12 teams compete for a $50m (£45.2m) prize.

Koepka and compatriot Uihlein found themselves in a four-way tie on the 18th but the pair birdied the hole to leave Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann one shot behind.

On the third play-off hole, Uihlein found himself in a bunker before hitting into the water to leave Koepka with two putts for the win.

"I made two doubles today and it's tough to win when you do that. I gave myself some chances, but obviously it's disappointing," Uihlein said.

Earlier this week, two-time major winner Dustin Johnson was announced as the winner of the inaugural LIV Golf championship, receiving $18m (£16.2m) of prize money.

The LIV Golf series, which offers a $25m purse at its events, has caused deep division in the sport.

There are currently no world ranking points on offer for those that have chosen to join the series and LIV golfers have been banned from the PGA Tour.

Elsewhere, Spain's Adrian Otaegui claimed victory in the Andalucia Masters.

Otaegui successfully appealed against a ban from playing in July's Scottish Open and a fine of £100,000 which had been imposed by the DP World Tour for competing in LIV Golf's inaugural event in June.

The 29-year-old played three of the first four LIV events but it is not clear if he will play any further tournaments in the Saudi-funded series.