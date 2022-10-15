Last updated on .From the section Golf

Keegan Bradley now has five PGA Tour titles to his name

ZOZO Championship final leaderboard -15 K Bradley (US); -14 A Putnam (US), R Fowler (US); -13 E Grillo (Arg); -12 H Buckley (US), S Theegala (US), V Hovland (Nor); -11 C Champ (US); -10 M NeSmith (US), T Hoge (US), X Schauffele (US) Selected others: -4 A Rai (Eng); -2 T Hatton (Eng), C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco); -1 T Fleetwood (Eng) Full leaderboard

Keegan Bradley won his first PGA Tour title in more than four years with a one-shot victory at the ZOZO Championship in Japan.

He carded a two-under 68 to finish one stroke ahead of American compatriots Andrew Putnam and Rickie Fowler, the overnight leader.

It was the 36-year-old's fifth Tour win, and his first since victory at the BMW Championship in 2018.

"I've really put a lot of work in this off-season," he said.

"This is what I want to do - I want to win tournaments, I want to play in Ryder Cups and I want to be in the conversation. This is a good start."

Bradley, whose only major win came at the PGA Championship in 2011, had started the day one shot behind Fowler but took the lead with back-to-back birdies on the sixth and seventh holes.

After Putnam and Fowler both recorded bogeys on the back nine, another birdie on the 17th gave Bradley a two-shot lead going into the final hole.

He closed out with a par, finishing on 15-under par on 265 at Narashino Country Club in Chiba.

"It's why I practise so hard. It was not going to be easy and that two-putt on 16 was major," said Bradley.

"Things aren't easy for me normally, so the birdie on the 17th was one of the best holes of my life. This is so special. I played in the final group here when Tiger Woods won. I'm so proud to win this tournament."