The European Tour includes high-profile tournaments such as the Ryder Cup

Golf's European Tour has announced it will be carbon net-zero by 2040 after signing up to the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework.

It is the first Tour to target net zero, joining other organisations such as football's European body Uefa.

Achieving net-zero means reducing emissions and balancing out any that remain with various green practices.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: "As a global brand we have a clear responsibility.

"Our net zero commitment shows that we are serious about environmental responsibility and the role we can play."

Last year, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy paid thousands to offset his carbon footprint following feeling environmental "guilt" travelling in private jets to tournaments.

McIlroy now pays extra fees, thought to be around $150,000 (£110,000) a year, to offset his carbon footprint.

"I wouldn't self-profess to be an eco-warrior," said McIlroy.

"But I'm someone that doesn't want to damage the environment. So how can I make my travel around the world neutral? How can I neutralise what I do?"

The Sports for Climate Action Framework (UNFCCC) was created by the United Nations (UN) for sports organisations to tackle climate change through five principles, including efforts to reducing overall climate impact, educate for climate action and promote sustainable and responsible consumption.

The UN's Race to Zero pledge requires all signatories to commit to reduce direct emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieving net-zero by 2040.

Lindita Xhaferi-Salihu, UN Sports for Climate Action lead, said: "Sports for Climate Action Framework is about driving sports to net-zero emissions no later than 2040 in line with keeping global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees.

"It is no small or easy undertaking, but to safeguard the future of sport, we all must all join hands and efforts to win the race against climate change."