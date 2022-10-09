Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tom Kim is the youngest player to win multiple PGA titles since American Ralph Guldahl in 1932

Shriners Children's Open - final leaderboard -24 T Kim (Kor); -21 P Cantlay (US) M NeSmith (US); -20 M Pereira (Chi), T Hoge (US), SH Kim (Kor); -19 SJ Im (Kor); -18 J Day (Aus), SW Kim (Kor) Selected others: -15 H Hall (Eng); -14 A Rai (Eng); -13 M Wallace; -12 M Laird (Sco); Full leaderboard

South Korea's Tom Kim became the first player since Tiger Woods to claim two PGA Tour victories before turning 21 by winning the Shriners Children's Open.

The 20-year-old, who won the Wyndham Championship in August, benefitted from Patrick Cantlay's triple-bogey finish to win by three shots in Las Vegas.

American great Woods earned his first two Tour wins in 1996, with the first of those also arriving in Las Vegas.

"I'm a five-year-old at Disneyland," said Kim following his latest success.

"It's really amazing. A few months ago I didn't have any status in the US and now being a two-time winner on Tour, having that place with Tiger, it's an unbelievable feeling for me.

"It's an honour and definitely a dream come true. I've worked really hard. My team has worked really hard to this point and I'm just really grateful. I'm having fun playing on the PGA Tour."

Kim began the final round tied for the lead with world number four Cantlay, and the pair were still locked together heading to the final hole.

But incredibly Cantlay triple-bogeyed the final hole. The American's wayward drive ended up next to a bush and he could only hack his ball a couple of feet into deeper trouble, forcing him to take a penalty drop. Cantlay then hit his fourth shot into a pond protecting the green.

It allowed Kim to take victory with a straightforward par as he completed a bogey-free week with a final-round five-under 66 to finish on 24-under.

It is now two wins in four tournaments for Kim, who does not turn 21 until next June. He is six months younger than 15-time major champion Woods was when he claimed his second title.

"I got very lucky on the 18th, I'm not going to lie," admitted Kim.

"Patrick played awesome and it was an honour to battle with him and to come out on top, I feel very fortunate."