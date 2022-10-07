Liz Young won her first Ladies European Tour (LET) title after 14 years on tour

Liz Young has said she wants to "promote" that it is possible for women to be both a mum and a successful professional golfer.

The 39-year-old, who lifted her first Ladies European Tour (LET) title last month, has been juggling parent duties with life on tour.

"Being a mum on tour is very, very busy", she told BBC South Today.

"I'm juggling lots but luckily I've got my husband, and both sets of our parents are nearby helping out."

Young, from Southampton, turned pro in 2009 and has been competing on the LET for more than a decade.

Last month, she won the Swiss Ladies Open by one shot after shooting a final round of 69 to finish the tournament on 12 under par.

After that maiden victory she is now ranked 10th on the tour and 210th in the world.

"I've waited 14 years on tour for the victory and it's finally come," she said. "It really hasn't sunk in yet.

"I knew my golf was getting better and my results this year have been good. But sometimes you just need the stars to align.

"I can always say I won on the European Tour now, which is fantastic. No one can take that away from me."

Preparation key to helping Young play

Young, who competed at the 2016 Women's British Open while seven months pregnant, has spent half her playing career as a mum.

She is determined to show other women that motherhood does not have to mean the end of a sporting career.

"A lot of girls have to quit when they get pregnant because they just don't have that support network behind them," added Young.

"My daughter Isabelle is at school now, which helps. For me, it's all about getting things done in advance and planning so I can go play.

"I really want to promote that you can be a mum and a successful professional athlete."

'Being a woman with a child doesn't mean the end of your dreams'

Childcare is provided for golfers at events on the American LPGA Tour but for logistical reasons that is not possible in Europe.

Young would welcome more help for mums on tour because, she says, they are no different to other women trying to juggle family and work.

"We're like any working mum really," said Young, who has played in 20 LET tournaments this year. "We need childcare support and maybe some flexibility on working hours. But I understand some of that is harder in sport.

"I think it's about doing some little things that can make it a bit easier for us, that would help us continue our careers.

"I really want to show my daughter that you can do what you want and that being a woman with a child doesn't mean the end of your dreams.

"If she wants to be a golfer great, but at the moment she is just interested in being outside playing in the grass and the woods, whatever she wants to do in life is fine with me."