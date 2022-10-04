Close menu

Ryder Cup: Europe captain Luke Donald says next year's tournament can 'unify' golf

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Zach Johnson and Luke Donald
USA captain Zach Johnson (left) and Europe captain Luke Donald stand with the Ryder Cup in Rome

Europe captain Luke Donald says the Ryder Cup is "bigger than any individual player" amid the crisis surrounding the LIV Golf series.

Since the Saudi Arabi-backed LIV series launched in June, tensions have been high between it and the established PGA and European Tours.

Donald, who replaced Henrik Stenson after he was sacked for joining LIV, says the Ryder Cup will "unify" golf.

"The history of the Ryder Cup is vital really," England's Donald said.

The 2023 Ryder Cup takes place in Italy, at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome from 29 September to 1 October.

"The Ryder Cup is bigger than any individual player and it's a great way to unify everyone," Donald, 44, said.

"I think it will continue to do that. What's so great about the Ryder Cup is that it does garner an interest in a new generation of players and fans to this game. "

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, former world number one Dustin Johnson and Open champion Cameron Smith are among the players to join LIV, which offers a $25m (£21m) purse at its events.

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy said last month that his relationship with a number of his Europe team-mates has been "strained" by them joining LIV.

US captain Zach Johnson has previously suggested any LIV players would not be eligible for a place in Italy next September.

Speaking on Tuesday, Johnson said Tiger Woods would play some role in his side's bid to win in Europe for the first time in three decades, even if he is not one of the 12 players selected.

"I can tell you right now, I don't know whether he'll be here next year, but he will be part of this team in some capacity. He already is frankly," said Johnson.

"I can't put this mildly; he loves the Ryder Cup. He wants to be a part of it as best he can. He and I will be in constant communication."

  • Comment posted by Chelsea1967, today at 18:55

    I wonder what Seve would say to Garcia but I'd bet it wouldn't be polite?

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 18:53

    LIV golf suites dropping out like flies. They already know the outcome of their “we are free to play anywhere we want but “my contract says I can’t play another event when LIV is on”.

    Sod them all for selling their souls for ££££££££ when they knew the consequences

  • Comment posted by Topographic, today at 18:53

    No player should be picked if they play in a tour controled by a country with questionable human rights and discriminates against women. So that's anyone in the USPGA tour.

  • Comment posted by Gizzmo, today at 18:51

    No LIV players suits the competion due to no financial gains. They won't be getting any money dso they won't want to play will they?

  • Comment posted by Epicuriousness, today at 18:50

    I honestly think the LIV players will an irrelevance for this. Certainly, on the European side there is no impact. Sergio and Paul Casey would have been the closest to claim a place but neither have great form and as for Sergio, he can do one anyway.

  • Comment posted by Martha , today at 18:49

    Luke is deluded or telling lies .
    Golf is just a game , the vast majority about 95% of Italians care not about the Ryder Cup ,
    Are you not entertained ?
    Hell no 🤣

    • Reply posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 18:53

      BBCneedslivegolf replied:
      Would put it far higher than 95% amongst Italians
      Sport is Football Football Football followed by Formula 1and Motor Bikes and Basketball and Giro Cycling Tour 3 weeks of the year

  • Comment posted by Polyphemus, today at 18:47

    If the European team wins I wonder if viewers will see Luke Donald and his team members running across greens screaming and shouting even before the match is over. I doubt it; he seems a man who does adhere to the rules of etiquette in golf, a very important thing which seems to have died out over the years.

  • Comment posted by Tomas 33, today at 18:45

    It will be wonderful if we can have this event played with good manners and sportsmanship from all the players and all the spectators. And just forget LIV because nearly all their players have passed their best golf.

  • Comment posted by TR, today at 18:43

    The Ryder Cup is dead. It looks set to be between the US PGA Americans, and US PGA Europeans, who play in a small number of DP tour events . The European side will include at most one or two who play 15 tournaments on the satellite DP tour. Inclusion of LIV players would help a little, but without a credible European tour the contest is artificial and meaningless. Sad.

    • Reply posted by Petercam, today at 18:53

      Petercam replied:
      Totally agree - will be similar to the contrived President's Cup which is a bit of a non-event.

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 18:38

    I sense a more conciliatory attitude towards LIV is creeping in, as the PGA and DP tour players and officials realise that LIV isn't going away, and more top players will be seduced. PGA and DP tournaments, maybe even the majors and Ryder Cup, will be bereft of some of the best players, unless some accommodation is reached. It may be a bitter pill to swallow, but swallow it they must.

  • Comment posted by NeverMind, today at 18:33

    ""Crisis""

    Really??

    The crisis is people not being able to heat their houses and pay their bills..

    Knocking a little white ball into a hole for millions of $$$ is not and never will be a crisis..

    Typical over reaction nonsense that has no bearing on real world issues..

    Crisis🙄🙄

    • Reply posted by TR, today at 18:45

      TR replied:
      Why are you posting here then?

  • Comment posted by john, today at 18:28

    With all the legal action flying around ,this could be the last Ryder Cup...The game is in complete danger of imploding...

  • Comment posted by Petercam, today at 18:27

    No stars in Shriners field this week & looks like that will be the case until the bigger US tournaments. Will be the same for the minor DP events.
    Monahan ought to swallow his pride & negotiate. Otherwise, this spat will impact the quality of the fields for PGA & DP tours, the Majors and also the Ryder Cup. Seems like the losers are the spectators/TV viewers.

    • Reply posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 18:34

      BBCneedslivegolf replied:
      No need to negotiate
      pgatour has deep reserves great pension scheme and can ride out the storm
      Europeantour has no reserves no pension scheme and in deep trouble whatever happens

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 18:19

    If it is bigger than all the players then all players should be able to play and only those who are in cahoots with the PGA & DP Tours

  • Comment posted by bigbadbobbybokehead, today at 18:16

    I know this is a bit of message but Zach Johnsons head is enormous and gets wider as it gets higher😂

    • Reply posted by NeverMind, today at 18:34

      NeverMind replied:
      Nah..

      I think you'll find it's just Luke's is smaller😉😉

  • Comment posted by still_laughing , today at 18:14

    Whatever next? A winter games in Saudi Arabia.

    • Reply posted by andy, today at 18:20

      andy replied:
      Great idea, why didn’t I think of that

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 18:11

    This sounds ike Luke is saying that he'll look to include LIV tour players in his team. Which is a bit off seeing as he only got the gig because HS went to LIV... It's also a shame for non LIV Euro players who might not get in for the sake of historic performances of the likes of Poulter and Westwood who are well past it in my opinion. Get the young Euro tour players blooded and lets go !

  • Comment posted by ARF, today at 18:08

    Will the Liv golfers want to play when there is no financial gain to be had?

    • Reply posted by NeverMind, today at 18:36

      NeverMind replied:
      If you just checked you'd realise there never was a "financial gain" for playing in the Ryder Cup🙄🙄

      Though "some" did seek payment😨😨

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 18:06

    Might be time to retire the ryder cup

    • Reply posted by Annette, today at 18:22

      Annette replied:
      Not a good time to draw on your pension, markets are down.

  • Comment posted by bhardie, today at 18:03

    If the Ryder Cup is to mean anything as an international competition, players need to be chosen on the basis of their nationality, not the tour they play on.

    • Reply posted by United States of Whatever, today at 18:08

      United States of Whatever replied:
      They are chosen on the basis of how good they've been playing in the last couple of years.
      Eligibility criteria are a different kettle of fish.
      One of those criteria is nationality....

