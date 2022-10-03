Close menu

Ryder Cup: Europe captain Luke Donald says next year's tournament can 'unify' golf

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Zach Johnson and Luke Donald
USA captain Zach Johnson (left) and Europe captain Luke Donald stand with the Ryder Cup in Rome

Europe captain Luke Donald says the Ryder Cup is "bigger than any individual player" amid the crisis surrounding the LIV Golf series.

Since the Saudi Arabi-backed LIV series launched in June, tensions have been high between it and the established PGA and European Tours.

Donald, who replaced Henrik Stenson after he was sacked for joining LIV, says the Ryder Cup will "unify" golf.

"The history of the Ryder Cup is vital really," England's Donald said.

The 2023 Ryder Cup takes place in Italy, at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome from 29 September to 1 October.

"The Ryder Cup is bigger than any individual player and it's a great way to unify everyone," Donald, 44, said.

"I think it will continue to do that. What's so great about the Ryder Cup is that it does garner an interest in a new generation of players and fans to this game. "

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, former world number one Dustin Johnson and Open champion Cameron Smith are among the players to join LIV, which offers a $25m (£21m) purse at its events.

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy said last month that his relationship with a number of his Europe team-mates has been "strained" by them joining LIV.

US captain Zach Johnson has previously suggested any LIV players would not be eligible for a place in Italy next September.

Speaking on Tuesday, Johnson said Tiger Woods would play some role in his side's bid to win in Europe for the first time in three decades, even if he is not one of the 12 players selected.

"I can tell you right now, I don't know whether he'll be here next year, but he will be part of this team in some capacity. He already is frankly," said Johnson.

"I can't put this mildly; he loves the Ryder Cup. He wants to be a part of it as best he can. He and I will be in constant communication."

Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 17:47

    Just pick the best golfers on current and Ryder cup form and get on with it, every tour is in it for what it can make financially let's see golfers playing for pride and a few freebies

  • Comment posted by budgie, today at 17:46

    I agree D.P. lack a leader to tell Euro LIV golfer no way you are playing full stop ,Euros big thing was Unity now with the team split between D.P. and LIV I see adisaster for Europe ,what about pairing s will it be six
    LIV twosomes and six D.P. teams ,were Balasteros he would short this out in a hurry .. no LIV they already made there choice money over history and prestige ...

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 17:45

    Don't get the Ryder cup

    The vast majority of "Europe" live,play and marry Americans.

    Every 2 years,they attach there flag to the European mast and try there hardest to beat the country that gives them a living ?

    Paul Casey once played for Europe on a course in the US,where his house was situated !!

    The European team should only include players that live and play in Europe

  • Comment posted by FootOfDavros, today at 17:42

    Thanks for opening up this platform for a HYS.

    It seems that nobody has had the chance to discuss the LIV situation currently grabbing the headlines in golf but it's great that we finally have a message board to discuss how terrible those players looking to get even more millions are.

    Thank you!

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 17:48

      Origo replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by El Matador, today at 17:37

    It's actually quite a small trophy.

  • Comment posted by Pam Haggerty, today at 17:37

    "The Ryder Cup is bigger than any individual player and it's a great way to unify everyone,"

    Apart from those who you're actively ignoring.

  • Comment posted by Andy11456, today at 17:35

    Great
    Get Woods involved and it will be the Americans downfall. I think the course in Italy is going to be tough with plenty of rough and the usual slow greens. Long way to go but I'm going for a tight match but a win for Europe.

    • Reply posted by Pam Haggerty, today at 17:40

      Pam Haggerty replied:
      The longer USA golf has an obsession with Woods and his historic achievements, the better. 150th Open proved he's not physically capable to compete with the best in the world and as long as people think he can (And if they contemplate putting him in the team) then it's easy points to Europe.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 17:35

    The Ryder Cup really is an awesome sporting spectacle - whooping drunken fans aside.
    Literally every shot has something on it. Glorious to watch.

  • Comment posted by jean, today at 17:33

    Gutless DP world tour will back down and include European LIV players in the team

    • Reply posted by Pam Haggerty, today at 17:35

      Pam Haggerty replied:
      Hope so

