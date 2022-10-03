Last updated on .From the section Golf

USA captain Zach Johnson (left) and Europe captain Luke Donald stand with the Ryder Cup in Rome

Europe captain Luke Donald says the Ryder Cup is "bigger than any individual player" amid the crisis surrounding the LIV Golf series.

Since the Saudi Arabi-backed LIV series launched in June, tensions have been high between it and the established PGA and European Tours.

Donald, who replaced Henrik Stenson after he was sacked for joining LIV, says the Ryder Cup will "unify" golf.

"The history of the Ryder Cup is vital really," England's Donald said.

The 2023 Ryder Cup takes place in Italy, at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome from 29 September to 1 October.

"The Ryder Cup is bigger than any individual player and it's a great way to unify everyone," Donald, 44, said.

"I think it will continue to do that. What's so great about the Ryder Cup is that it does garner an interest in a new generation of players and fans to this game. "

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, former world number one Dustin Johnson and Open champion Cameron Smith are among the players to join LIV, which offers a $25m (£21m) purse at its events.

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy said last month that his relationship with a number of his Europe team-mates has been "strained" by them joining LIV.

US captain Zach Johnson has previously suggested any LIV players would not be eligible for a place in Italy next September.

Speaking on Tuesday, Johnson said Tiger Woods would play some role in his side's bid to win in Europe for the first time in three decades, even if he is not one of the 12 players selected.

"I can tell you right now, I don't know whether he'll be here next year, but he will be part of this team in some capacity. He already is frankly," said Johnson.

"I can't put this mildly; he loves the Ryder Cup. He wants to be a part of it as best he can. He and I will be in constant communication."