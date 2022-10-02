Last updated on .From the section Golf

Charley Hull's first LPGA Tour win was the Tour Championship in 2016

The Ascendant - final leaderboard -18 C Hull (Eng); -17 X Lin (Chn); -16 L Ko (NZ); -12 A Thitikul (Tha); -11 C Knight (US), M Jutanugarn (Tha); -10 SY Ryu (Kor), L Salas (US) Selected others: -3 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -2 G Hall (Eng); +1 S Meadow (NI); +6 G Dryburgh (Sco) Full leaderboard

England's Charley Hull claimed her second LPGA Tour victory with a one-shot win in The Ascendant in Texas.

The Solheim Cup player, 26, carded a closing 63 at Old American to finish on 18 under par and edge out China's Lin Xiyu, with New Zealand's Lydia Ko a stroke further back in third.

It is Hull's first tournament victory since the 2016 Tour Championship.

"I feel very proud of myself. I've come close a few times since but I've put in some good work this year," said Hull.

"I feel really good. I felt like I was in control of my round, especially coming in. I could have made some more birdies. I hit some good putts but they just rolled over the edge."

On a tense final day Hull was level with Lin and Ko at the top of the leaderboard after 11 holes, but then made three successive birdies to open up a two-shot lead.

Lin put pressure on Hull with an eagle at the par-five 17th to draw level, but Hull responded with a six-foot downhill birdie putt of her own to take a one-shot lead to the 18th tee.

After Hull two-putted for par on the final green Lin had the chance to force a play-off, but her birdie effort fell short to hand the Kettering player victory.

"I found it all exciting," added Hull, who becomes just the sixth English player to have multiple wins on the LPGA Tour. "When Lin made eagle on 17 I enjoyed that as it made me want to birdie the last. I hit a good putt. I missed. But it was great fun."

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff carded a second consecutive 70 to finish on three under, with compatriot Georgia Hall one shot further back after a final-round 69.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow shot a 73 to finish one over, with Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh on six over after a 75.