Ryan Fox (left) secured his 14th professional win by triumphing t St Andrews

Alfred Dunhill Links - final round -15 R Fox (NZ); -14 A Noren (Swe), C Shinkwin (Eng); -13 R McIlroy (NI), A Rozner (Fra); -12 D Gavins (Eng) Selected others: -11 T Hatton, R Mansell (Eng); -10 G Forrest, C Syme (Sco); -9 P Harrington (Ire); -8 R MacIntyre (Sco) Full leaderboard

Ryan Fox won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by holding off Callum Shinkwin and Alex Noren by a stroke as he finished on 15 under par.

The New Zealander was among a group that trailed England's Richard Mansell by four shots after Saturday's play.

Mansell struggled to a closing 76 and finished tied for seventh on 11 under.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy tied for fourth, a shot behind Englishman Shinkwin and Swede Noren and one ahead of England's Daniel Gavins.

Grant Forrest and Connor Syme were the highest placed Scots in a tie for 10th on 10 under while Robert MacIntyre was two shots further back with three-time major winner Padraig Harrington.

After the field had played the Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course at St Andrews from Thursday through Saturday, all returned to the Old Course for the decisive round.

Fox picked up four birdies on his front nine and three more, with his three bogeys leaving him four under for the day.

Noren's third successive three-under 69 and Shinkwin's 67 put them in contention but Fox made par on the 18th to seal victory.