Charley Hull had a two-shot lead after two rounds in Texas

The Ascendant LPGA third round leaderboard -11 C Hull (Eng), X Lin (Chn); -10 C Boutier (Fra), L Ko (NZ); -9 M Szeryk (Can); -8 SY Ryu (Kor), M Jutanugarn (Tha), A Thitikul (Tha) Selected others:-2 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -1 S Meadow (NI); E G Hall (Eng); +2 G Dryburgh (Sco) Full leaderboard

England's Charley Hull shares the lead with China's Lin Xiyu going into the final round of The Ascendant LPGA.

The 26-year-old carded a level-par 71 at Old American Golf Club as she seeks a second LPGA win, with her first coming at the 2016 Tour Championship.

But Lin's two-under 69 was enough to join overnight leader Hull on 11 under.

France's Celine Boutier and New Zealand's Lydia Ko are one shot behind the leaders, with Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul falling back to eight under.

If Thitikul can win in Texas as she did in Arkansas last weekend, she would move to the top of the world rankings.

England's Jodie Ewart Shadoff went round in 70 to end the day on two under, with Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow on one under.

England's Georgia Hall is a shot further back and Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh finished the day on two over.