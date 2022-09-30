Last updated on .From the section Golf

Richard Mansell leads by two shots at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, second round - 10 R Mansell (Eng); -8 A Noren (Swe); -7 N Moller (Den), A Rozner (Fra); -6 R MacIntyre (Sco); -5 J Brun (Fra), D Gavins (Eng), T Pulkkanen (Fin), C Shinkwin (Eng) Selected others: -4 P Harrington (Ire), L Shepherd, M Southgate (Eng); -3 F Molinari (Ita), R Langasque (Fra); -2 T Fleetwood, M Fitzpatrick, E Pepperell (Eng); -1 R McIlroy (NI) Full leaderboard

Richard Mansell took the lead at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after Romain Langasque struggled to continue the form of his record-equalling opening round.

The Frenchman had matched the course record of 61 at the Old Course at St Andrews to lead by one, but was eight over par for day two at Carnoustie with seven bogeys and a double bogey.

England's Mansell followed his six-under first round at Kingsbarns with four under at the Old Course to lead Sweden's Alexander Noren by two shots.

Antoine Rozner, of France, and Dane Niklas Norgaard Moller are in a tie for third on seven under with home favourite Robert MacIntyre one stroke further behind in fifth.

MacIntyre, with six birdies and three bogeys, posted 70 at Kingsbarns as Thursday's clement weather made way for more wintry conditions in Fife.

Englishman Daniel Gavins suffered a similar setback to Langasque, following his opening-round 65 with a 74 at Carnoustie.

Compatriots Laird Shepherd and Matthew Southgate are one shot further back in a tie for 10th, along with Langasque and Italy's Francesco Molinari.

Alex and Matt Fitzpatrick are two under while Scots Ewen Ferguson, Grant Forrest and Connor Syme are level par.

Rory McIlroy is one under overall after a three-over second round.

England's Eddie Pepperell picked up a hole in one at the eighth and is two under for the tournament.

"It was just a good shot," he said. "It was a six-iron, trying to hold it up against a little bit of a right-to-left wind and it pitched online and just rolled down there, fed in."