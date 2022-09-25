Last updated on .From the section Golf

Spilkova birdied the first play-off hole to beat Nicole Broch Estrup and Ursula Wikstrom

KPMG Women's Irish Open - final leaderboard -14 K Spilkova (Cze), N Broch Estrup (Den), U Wikstrom (Fin) Spilkova won at first play-off hole ; -13 L Maguire (Ire), S Soenderby (Den), C Wolf (Aut), A Dimmock (Eng); -12 L Beveridge (Sco), G Cowley (Eng), C Alonso (Spa). Selected others: -10 H Kreuzer (Ger), -9 J Karlsson (Swe), F Johnson (Eng); -8 B Brewerton (Wal), M MacLaren (Eng), C Williams (Wal), A Van Daam (Ned); -7 L Young (Eng) Full leaderboard

Klara Spilkova claimed the Women's Irish Open after a three-way play-off at Dromoland Castle in Clare.

The player from the Czech Republic, 27, birdied the par-five 18th to defeat Nicole Broch Estrup and Ursula Wikstrom, both of whom made pars.

The trio finished on 14 under par after a dramatic final day.

Ireland's Leona Maguire was one of four players to finish one shot back after a 68, including a birdie on 18 when she needed an eagle to make the play-off.

With a packed leaderboard, multiple players made their way on to the final green with a chance to move into at least a share of the lead.

Denmark's Smilla Soenderby had an eagle putt that would have moved her to 15 under, but she three-putted and did not even get into the play-off.

Before claiming her first win in five years, Spilkova birdied the last to card a round of 67 while Wikstrom forced her way into the extra holes with four birdies in the final five holes.

Having made three straight birdies, Broch Estrup had a chance for another on 18 to take the outright lead, but saw her effort come up agonisingly short.

Maguire comes up just short in homecoming

Maguire was the crowd favourite as the Irish Open returned for the first time in a decade

Home favourite Maguire started the day two off the pace after a scintillating 65 on Saturday saw her roar back into contention following a disappointing second round.

The county Cavan native was unable to carry that momentum into the early stages of her final round though, with back-to-back bogeys in the opening two holes seeing her slip back.

However, the Solheim Cup star produced another brilliant back nine to give the crowd hope of a home victory, with four birdies through eight holes setting her up for an unlikely shot at the lead coming onto the 18th

Maguire needed an eagle to reach 14 under, but could not chip in from just off the green and instead made birdie to finish in a share of fourth.

"I was just a little bit too far back after Friday," Maguire told Sky Sports.

"If you told me I'd have finished 13 under on Friday night I would have taken it.

"There has been some great golf played. The Irish fans have had a lot to cheer about this week, they've come out in their droves and I think the first Irish Open in 10 years has been a roaring success."