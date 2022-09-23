Last updated on .From the section Golf

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth have won both of their matches so far

The United States are on course to retain the Presidents Cup after they extended their lead over the International team to 8-2 on day two.

Leading 4-1 after day one, Davis Love III's team won three of Friday's five fourball matches, with the other two ending tied to open a six-point lead.

With a further 21 points on offer at Quail Hollow, the US need 7½ points to win for a 12th time in 14 matches.

"Back's up against the wall," said International captain Trevor Immelman.

"Going to have to dig deep. But it's going to have to start with making some putts."

The US could retain the trophy on Saturday with four foursomes (alternate shot) matches and four fourball matches, before Sunday's 12 concluding singles matches.

The US have won the past eight editions of the Ryder Cup-style event against a team comprised of players from the rest of the world outside Europe and lead the series 11-1 with one match tied.

Good friends Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas won the first point of the day by beating Australian pair Adam Scott and Cam Davis 2&1.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele defeated Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and South Korea's Kim Joo-hyung 3&2, while Max Homa holed a birdie putt at the last to claim a 1UP win with Billy Horschel over over Canadians Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith.

The International team picked up one point on Friday from two halved matches.

Colombian Sebastian Munoz won the 18th with a par to ensure he and Sungjae Im earned a half point against world number one Scottie Scheffler and his partner Sam Burns, while Chile's Mito Pereira and South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout also ground out a half point against Cameron Young and Kevin Kisner.

Despite their six-point advantage, US captain Davis Love III said: "We're not sitting there going, 'OK, this is great.'

"We've seen a lot of big leads lost. We're going to try to be motivated and not really talk about the outcome till the end."