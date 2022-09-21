The Italian Open is Robert MacIntyre's second DP World Tour title

Robert MacIntyre says he experienced periods of doubt about his game prior to ending a near two-year wait to win again on the DP World Tour.

The 26-year-old Scot saw off US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick in a play-off to win the Italian Open on Sunday.

MacIntyre's only previous tour win came at the Cyprus Showdown in 2020.

"I have been doubting myself for the last couple of weeks - are the things that I have done the right things?'," he said.

MacIntyre, who started working with coach Simon Shanks earlier this summer, had managed only one top-10 finish on the DP World Tour this season until Sunday.

However, has jumped 42 places up the world rankings to 68 after leading a field that also included world number two Rory McIlroy.

"Obviously I have played in all the majors and I have made the cuts and top 10s and what not, but I went toe to toe with them," he said. "It is massive for me, it is massive for my belief, confidence.

"I knew I could compete with them. I didn't know if I could get it over the line when it went to the nitty gritty, but I managed to do it and it is such a relief."

He is now up to 15th in the European standings, with fellow Scots Ewen Ferguson (12), Richie Ramsay (27), Connor Syme (31) and David Law (44) also in the top 50.

MacIntyre believes it is encouraging having so many Scottish players in contention to compete in the lucrative, season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

"It is probably the strongest it has been in a long long time with so many guys, and so many young guys as well," he added.

"I think that is down to the way we work. We get on well with each other, we bounce off each other and, when guys are winning, there is a bit of jealousy kicks in and it pushes you on for more."