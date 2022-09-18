Close menu

LIV Golf: Cameron Smith wins LIV Golf event in Chicago by three shots

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Cameron Smith
Smith said the decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf was "an offer I couldn't ignore"
LIV Golf Chicago invitational - final leaderboard
-13 C Smith (Aus); -10 P Uihlein (US), D Johnson (US); -8 S Garcia (Spa), J Neimann (Chi)
Open champion Cameron Smith won his first LIV Golf event on his second start in the Saudi-backed series.

The Australian beat Dustin Johnson and Peter Uihlein by three shots at the event in Chicago on Sunday.

Victory saw Smith win a $4m (£3.5m) first prize.

"I think I had to prove to probably myself and some other people that I am still a great player, you know I am still out here to win golf tournaments," said Smith.

The 29-year-old shot a three-under-par 69 in the final round of the 54-hole event - finishing with back-to-back birdies - to reach 13 under, having started the day two shots clear of playing partner Johnson, the 2020 Masters champion.

"Proud of how I hung in there today. Didn't really have my best stuff the first eight or nine holes but stuck it though and made a few good putts coming in. It was nice," he added.

Smith, the highest-ranked player to join LIV Golf to date, finished fourth in his debut two weeks ago in Boston.

He was one of 12 major champions in the 48-player field in Chicago.

Johnson's consolation was helping his 4 Aces team-mates Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez win the team competition and a split of the $3m first-place prize for the fourth straight event.

