Smith said the decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf was "an offer I couldn't ignore"

LIV Golf Chicago invitational - final leaderboard -13 C Smith (Aus); -10 P Uihlein (US), D Johnson (US); -8 S Garcia (Spa), J Neimann (Chi) Full leaderboard external-link

Open champion Cameron Smith won his first LIV Golf event on his second start in the Saudi-backed series.

The Australian beat Dustin Johnson and Peter Uihlein by three shots at the event in Chicago on Sunday.

Victory saw Smith win a $4m (£3.5m) first prize.

"I think I had to prove to probably myself and some other people that I am still a great player, you know I am still out here to win golf tournaments," said Smith.

The 29-year-old shot a three-under-par 69 in the final round of the 54-hole event - finishing with back-to-back birdies - to reach 13 under, having started the day two shots clear of playing partner Johnson, the 2020 Masters champion.

"Proud of how I hung in there today. Didn't really have my best stuff the first eight or nine holes but stuck it though and made a few good putts coming in. It was nice," he added.

Smith, the highest-ranked player to join LIV Golf to date, finished fourth in his debut two weeks ago in Boston.

He was one of 12 major champions in the 48-player field in Chicago.

Johnson's consolation was helping his 4 Aces team-mates Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez win the team competition and a split of the $3m first-place prize for the fourth straight event.