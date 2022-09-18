Last updated on .From the section Golf

Danny Willett battled Max Homa at the top of the leaderboard

Fortinet Championship - final leaderboard -16 M Homa (US); -15 D Willett (Eng); -13 T Montgomery (US); -12 B Hun An (Kor), J Lower (US) Selected others:-11 R Fowler (US); -9 M Kuchar (US); -8 M Wallace (Eng); -7 R Knox (Sco), B Taylor (Eng), H Matsuyama (Jpn); Full leaderboard

England's Danny Willett three-putted the final hole to miss out on victory by one stroke at the Fortinet Championship in California.

The former Masters champion came to the last one shot ahead of defending champion Max Homa and watched his American rival chip in for a birdie.

Willet, 34, then missed a three-foot birdie putt for the win.

Things got worse when he was wayward with a five-footer that would have forced a play-off.

"Disappointing way to finish, but you know, first out of the season, to be in contention, things are in a good place. We'll live to fight another day," said Willett, who shot a three-under-par 69 to finish at 15 under overall.

On Homa's crucial chipped birdie from nearly 33 feet, he added: "I expected him to do it, but then it's still a bit of a shock when it happens."

The late capitulation means Willett remains in search of a first US PGA Tour title since his 2016 Masters triumph.

"It was kind of a wild finish," said Homa, who carded a four-under-par 68 at Silverado Resort in Napa.

"The last, like, three minutes are kind of a blur. But I played really good golf. I played solid."

American Taylor Montgomery, making his fifth tour start, enjoyed the best round of the day with an eight-birdie 64 to surge up the leaderboard and finish in third place.