DS Automobiles Italian Open - final leaderboard -14 R MacIntyre (Sco) M Fitzpatrick (Eng) - McIntyre won at first play-off hole ; -13 V Perez (Fra); -12 R McIlroy (NI); -11 L Herbert (Aus), A Rai (Eng); -7 K Kitayama (US); -8 T Hatton (Eng); -8 J Campillo (Spa), O Bekker (SA) Selected others: -6 E Pepperell (Eng), J Smith (Eng); -5 S Jamieson (Sco), T Lewis (Eng); -1 F Molinari (Ita) Full leaderboard

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre clinched a gutsy victory at the Italian Open after he edged out US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick on the first play-off hole.

McIntyre, 26, had 10 birdies in a closing seven-under-par 64 after going to the turn in 29 in Rome.

After 13 holes McIntyre led by three but bogeyed 14 and 15 as Fitzpatrick's eagle on 12 - after going close to an albatross - saw him draw level.

Rory McIlroy was two behind on 12 under as finding water on 16 ended his hopes.

France's Victor Perez needed a birdie at the par five final hole to join MacIntyre and Fitzpatrick in the play-off, but had to settle for a closing par as he finished third - one ahead of fourth-placed McIlroy.

Oban man MacIntyre's only previous DP World Tour victory came at the Cyprus Showdown in November 2020 but this was a much more significant win with McIlroy, Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland in the field at the Marco Simone Club, which will host next year's Ryder Cup.

'This means everything'

MacIntyre's victory earns him crucial Ryder Cup points and he will have high hopes of joining the likes of Fitzpatrick and McIlroy in next year's European team in Rome.

"This means everything," MacIntyre told Sky Sports after his victory.

The Scot was as high as 42nd in the world rankings 18 months ago but went into this week in 110th spot after managing only one top-10 finish on the DP World Tour this season.

"I was down and out two or three months ago. I didn't know what I was doing, didn't know where to go, but we spoke to the right people, started working with (coach) Simon Shanks and I've hit two of the perfect golf shots into the last there."

After his stunning front-nine play as a series of magnificent approaches yielded four 'kick-in' birdies, the Scot looked to be wobbling on the back nine as a poor drive on 14 and missed two-foot putt at the next resulted in bogeys.

However, a crucial up and down for birdie from a bunker at the short par-four 16th kept the Scot's hopes alive and a huge drive at his 72nd hole helped him get his four at the last.

"I hit a terrible shot on 15 which I thought was backs against the wall but we dug in. I've got a dogged attitude, never give up. I get punched but I punch back," added MacIntyre.

Rory McIlroy was only one off the pace standing on the 16th tee but then found water to end his chances

US Open champion Fitzpatrick struggled on the greens early on as he parred his opening 10 holes but his birdie on 11 was then followed by his second shot at the par-five net hitting the pin, which enabled him to hole the six-foot eagle putt.

The Englishman looked in control of the tournament as he stood on 14 under par on the par three 17th tee, but a dreadful tee shot saw him bogey the penultimate hole before his closing birdie ensured the play-off.

Fitzpatrick appeared to be disturbed by the click of a camera during his tee shot at the first play-off hole as his ball went way left into rough.

Unable to reach the green in two, he had to settle for a par five as MacIntyre coolly got up and down from the edge of the green with his three-foot putt sealing victory.

World number two McIlroy's round got off to a dismal start as he doubled bogeyed the first after a wild drive and a three putt but a typical back-nine rally of three birdies in four holes from the 12th suddenly had him only a shot behind MacIntyre and Fitzpatrick.

However, McIlroy's hopes were then sunk by another errant tee shot - this time with a three wood - which found the lake on the par-four 16th with him unable to rescue par despite a fine recovery shot as he missed from eight feet.