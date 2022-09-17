Close menu

Italian Open: Matt Fitzpatrick leads in Rome with Rory McIlroy one behind

Last updated on .From the section Golf

McIlroy plays out of the sand during the third round of the Italian Open
World number two Rory McIlroy's round of 71 included three birdies and three bogeys
DS Automobiles Italian Open - round three leaderboard
-10 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -9 R McIlroy (NI), A Rai (Eng); -8 K Kitayama (US), L Herbert (Aus), V Perez (Fra); -7 R MacIntyre (Sco), O Bekker (SA)
Selected others: -6 T Hatton (Eng); -5 J Smith (Eng), T Lewis (Eng); -4 F Molinari (Ita)
Full leaderboard

Matt Fitzpatrick will take a one-shot lead over Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and fellow Englishman Aaron Rai into the final round of the Italian Open.

US Open champion Fitzpatrick's two-under-par 69 left him on 10 under.

McIlroy shot an up-and-down 71 that included a birdie at the last, which ensured the world number two will be in Sunday's final group with Fitzpatrick.

Rai fired a bogey-free 65 to climb 18 places on the leaderboard.

While Fitzpatrick failed to card a birdie on his front nine, he picked up shots on the 10th and 12th before a four on the par-five 18th gave him sole possession of the 54-hole lead.

McIlroy started with five straight pars and, while he birdied the sixth, the four-time major winner immediately dropped a shot at the next.

A three-putt on the par-five 12th cost the 33-year-old another stroke, but he carded birdies on the 16th and 18th - either side of a dropped shot on the 17th - to stay firmly in the hunt.

McIlroy, who clinched a third PGA Tour FedEx Cup title last month, leads the DP World Tour's rankings - and victory this week would increase his advantage at the top of the standings.

Two-time DP World Tour winner Rai was the only player to complete his round without a bogey in blustery conditions at Rome's Marco Simone Club, which will stage next year's Ryder Cup.

Frenchman Victor Perez twice reached 10 under during a rollercoaster round of 69, however, a double bogey six on the 14th moved him back to eight under. While he holed a superb 76ft eagle putt to return to that mark, a bogey-bogey finish left the 30-year-old two shots back.

American Kurt Kitayama (67) and Australia's Lucas Herbert (68) are alongside Perez on eight under with Scotland's Robert MacIntyre (67) a shot further back.

