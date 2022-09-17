Last updated on .From the section Golf

Ines Laklalech secured a historic win at the Ladies Open de France

Ines Laklalech made history as she became the first Moroccan, first Arab and first North African woman to win a title on the Ladies European Tour.

The 24-year-old beat England's Meghan MacLaren in a play-off after both players had finished on 14 under.

Laklalech bogeyed the hole but that was enough to emerge victorious.

She became only the second Arab woman to play on the Ladies European Tour, following in the footsteps of fellow Moroccan Maha Haddioui.

"It feels amazing," she said. "I'm surprised because the last time I was in contention was in Sweden at the Skafto Open and I lost it over the last few holes.

"I was just too tense physically and I was surprised with the way I felt physically today. I didn't control anything. I felt sure that the past experience in Sweden would help me today and it did. I just played my game, played quite well and I'm just so happy."

Diksha Dagar of India finished third on 11 under.

The tournament at Golf Barriere in Deauville saw defending champion Celine Boutier of France finish joint sixth with Austria's Christine Wolf.