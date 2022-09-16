Malone's Matthew McClean represented Ireland at the recent Eisenhower Trophy when Royal Dublin's Foley missed out on selection

Belfast man Matthew McClean will battle with Dubliner Hugh Foley in the US Mid-Amateur Final with the winner set to earn Masters and US Open spots in 2023.

Both Irish amateurs continued their superb runs at this week's event at Erin Hills in Wisconsin by winning their semi-finals on Friday.

McClean, 29, beat American Josh Persons 3&2 with Foley, 25, also defeating Minnesota's Bryce Hanstad 3&2.

The 36-hole final starts with round one on Friday before Saturday's second 18.

Royal Dublin's Foley won both the South of Ireland and North of Ireland titles this year in a feat which saw him becoming the first player since Darren Clarke in 1990 to win the two events in the same calendar year.

Malone's McClean is yet to win one of the major Irish amateur titles and was beaten by Foley in the semi-finals of this year's Irish Close Championship with the Dubliner going on to lose the final to Quentin Carew in extra holes after being four up after nine.

However, Foley missed out on selection for the three-man Irish team for the recent Eisenhower Trophy in Paris, when McClean's superior world ranking earned him one of the spots alongside Mark Power and Robert Moran.

The winner of the USGA amateur event will be guaranteed a spot at next year's US Open at The Los Angeles Country Club while the Masters organisers have also extended an invitation to all US Mid-Amateur champions since 2016.

The US Mid-Amateur Championship is the leading annual tournament in the US for post-collegiate amateurs.