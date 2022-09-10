Close menu

Swiss Ladies Open: Liz Young wins first Ladies European Tour event

Liz Young
England's Liz Young is playing in her 14th season on the tour
Swiss Ladies Open final leaderboard
-12 L Young (Eng); -11 L Grant (Swe); -10 R Davies (Eng); -9 A Foersterling (Ger), M de Roey (Bel), U Wikstroem (Fin)
Selected: -8 A Dimmock (Eng); -6 K Henry (Sco), -3 G Blackman (Eng)
England's Liz Young carded a final-round 69 to win the Swiss Ladies Open and claim her first title in her 14th season on the Ladies European Tour.

The 39-year-old finished on 12 under par at Holzhausern to beat Sweden's rising star Linn Grant by one stroke.

England's Rosie Davies was a shot further behind after a closing 70.

"I knew my game was coming together and I was getting better and better," said Young. "That's why I'm still out here. I hope my daughter is watching."

Young, the overnight leader, recovered from an opening bogey to make birdies on the third and seventh.

Grant made a late charge with three birdies from the 15th but pars on the last four holes proved enough for Young to hold on.

