A two-minute silence was observed at 09:50 BST in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

BMW PGA second-round leaderboard -12 S Kjeldsen (Den), V Hovland (Nor); -11 T Detry (Bel), R Cabrera (Spa), R McIlroy (NI); -10 F Molinari (Ita), M Jordan (Eng), S Lowry (Ire) Selected: -9 M Armitage (Eng), J Morrison (Eng); -7 D Law (Sco); -5 L Westwood (Eng) Full leaderboard Coverage: Highlights on BBC Four from 20:00 BST Saturday, BBC Two from 23:45 and on BBC iPlayer

Rory McIlory put himself in contention at the BMW PGA Championship with a seven-under 65 after players, caddies and officials paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as the tournament resumed.

A two-minute silence was observed across the West course at Wentworth at 09:50 BST.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday.

McIlroy is one shot behind leaders Soren Kjeldsen and Viktor Hovland after his fine round moved him to 11 under.

A tribute to the Queen was shown on screens at Wentworth during the two-minute silence

The Northern Irishman had a bogey-free day that included five birdies and an eagle on the fourth.

McIlroy had a stroke of luck when he pulled his drive on the 17th into trees and towards the out of bounds, only for his ball to emerge a few seconds later on the edge of the fairway.

He went on to make birdie and is alongside Spain's Rafael Cabrera and Thomas Detry of Belgium, who both also carded 65s.

England's Matthew Jordan - who made eagles on the fourth and 18th on his way to a 69 - is a stroke behind along with Francesco Molinari of Italy and Ireland's Shane Lowry.

Dane Kjeldsen carded an eight-under 64 to move onto 12 under while Norway's Hovland signed for a 68.

Play was suspended on Thursday evening following the death of the Queen but resumed on Saturday with the tournament reduced to 54 holes, with the final round on Sunday.

McIlroy paid tribute to the Queen's "dignity, dedication and grace personified", adding: "Growing up in Northern Ireland the Royal Family was part of our culture and you just sort of took it for granted that the Queen is the Queen.

"You don't realise that there's going to be kings and queens after that. She was such a steadying figure for the entire country.

"I was very fortunate, I got to meet her a few years ago and she could not have been nicer. I have the picture of that in my house alongside my MBE, which I am very proud of as well.

"I thought it was the right decision for us to continue. I don't think we are disrespecting anyone by playing and celebrating what a life the Queen had."