A two-minute silence was observed at 09:50 BST in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Second-round leaderboard -12 S Kjeldsen (Den), V Hovland (Nor); -11 T Detry (Bel), R Cabrera (Spa), R McIlroy (NI); -10 F Molinari (Ita), M Jordan (Eng), S Lowry (Ire) Selected: -9 M Armitage (Eng), J Morrison (Eng); -7 D Law (Sco); -5 L Westwood (Eng) Full leaderboard

Rory McIlory put himself in contention at the BMW PGA Championship with a seven-under 65 after players, caddies and officials paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as the tournament resumed.

Players and caddies observed a two-minute silence across the West course at Wentworth at 09:50 BST.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday.

McIlroy is one shot behind leaders Soren Kjeldsen and Viktor Hovland after his fine round moved him to 11 under.

A tribute to the Queen was shown on screens at Wentworth during the two-minute silence

The Northern Irishman had a bogey-free day that included five birdies and an eagle on the fourth.

McIlroy is alongside Spain's Rafael Cabrera and Thomas Detry of Belgium, who both also carded 65s.

England's Matthew Jordan - who made eagles on the fourth and 18th on his way to a 69 - is a stroke behind along with Francesco Molinari of Italy and Ireland's Shane Lowry.

Dane Kjeldsen carded an eight-under 64 to move onto 12 under while Norway's Hovland signed for a 68.

Play was suspended on Thursday evening but resumed on Saturday with the tournament reduced to 54 holes, with the final round on Sunday.