American Scottie Scheffler has been named the PGA Tour's player of the year to complete an unprecedented treble.

The 26-year-old won four times in 2022, including his first major, the Masters, and became world number one in March.

He is the first man to be player of the year on the developmental Korn Ferry Tour (2019) and then be named the PGA Tour's rookie of the year (2020) and the circuit's player of the year.

He earned 89% of the vote, with Cameron Smith and Rory McIlroy also nominated.

Scheffler held off Northern Ireland's McIlroy to win the Masters in April, with Smith tied for third.

McIlroy went on to chase down Scheffler to win the FedEx Cup last month while Australian Smith also won his first major this year, The Open in July.

"Congratulations to Scottie on his remarkable season and his unprecedented achievements," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

"Undoubtedly, one of the highest compliments a player can receive is the endorsement from his peers, and the fact that Scottie's season was both dominant and consistent spoke volumes to the membership.

"With young stars like Scottie leading the way, the PGA Tour is in great hands for many years to come."