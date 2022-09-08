Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tommy Fleetwood has not played since finishing fourth in the Open Championship at St Andrews in July

First-round leaderboard -8 T Fleetwood (Eng) A Sullivan (Eng), V Hovland (Nor); -7 M Jordan (Eng); -6 S Lowry (Ire), J Scrivener (Aus), F Zanotti (Par), M Armitage (Eng) Selected: -5 D Law (Sco); -4 A Ancer (Mex), R McIlroy (NI), B Horschel (US); -3 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), I Poulter (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); -2 J Rahm (Spa), R Macintyre (Sco) Full leaderboard

Tommy Fleetwood, Andy Sullivan and Victor Hovland carded eight-under-par 64s to share the first-round lead at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

England's Fleetwood made six birdies on the back nine in a bogey-free round, while his compatriot Sullivan dropped one shot at the first.

Hovland ended his bogey-free round with successive birdies at 16 and 17 and an eagle at the 18th hole.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy opened with a 68 and is four shots back.

Ireland's Shane Lowry shares third on six under, while Scotland's David Law is a stroke further back and English US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick got under way with a three under 69.

Fleetwood, Sullivan and Hovland are one shot clear of England's Matthew Jordan who made three successive birdies three times and two bogeys on his way to a 65.

McIlroy, who was runner-up at the Masters in April and has enjoyed top-10 finishes in all of golf's four majors this year, got off to a slow start with four consecutive pars as heavy rain showers made conditions difficult.

He birdied the fifth and sixth before dropping a shot on the eighth and went on to make three birdies on the back nine.

Of those that have signed up to the LIV Tour, Austria's Bernd Wiesberger was the highest placed on four under.