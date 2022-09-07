Close menu

DP World Tour not a feeder for PGA Tour, says Keith Pelley at Wentworth

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent at Wentworth

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments27

DP World Tour chief Keith Pelley
DP World Tour Keith Pelley said claims he turned down a $1bn deal with the Saudis was "fictitious"

DP World Tour boss Keith Pelley has rejected claims by Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia that his organisation is now nothing more than a feeder circuit destined to be only golf's fifth best tour.

Both players are European Ryder Cup heroes who joined the LIV Tour earlier this year and have been critical of Pelley's strategy to fight the arrival of the Saudi Arabian-funded breakaway circuit.

At a news conference before the BMW PGA Championship which starts on Thursday at Wentworth, Pelley came out fighting and launched a staunch defence of his organisation.

In July this year, Garcia threatened to resign from the DP World Tour but remains a member and is among 17 LIV players competing on the West Course this week.

"What they are doing is a shame because the European Tour is going to become the fifth [best] in the world," said the Spaniard who is Europe's record points scorer in the Ryder Cup.

"It's unbelievable," said Pelley. "Let's look at the facts. If the metric determining the top tours in the world is just money, then the number one tour is the PGA Tour, always has been.

"You could argue that the LIV Invitational Series is number two.

"But The Asian Tour, $22.5m; Korn Ferry, $20m; Japan, $28m; Australia, $5.8m; Sunshine Tour, $7.4m. Totalling all their prize funds together comes to just half of our tour. So even if the only metric is money, how possibly could we ever become number five."

As part of the DP World Tour's strategic alliance with their American counterparts, struck to fight off the LIV threat, 10 players will graduate to full status on the PGA Tour.

Westwood claimed this makes the European tour a "feeder" for what used to be a rival circuit. "I'll ask you: Is this week a tournament that is on a feeder tour?" Pelley said.

"A tournament that has sold-out crowds, television coverage around the world in 150 countries, five of the Top 15 players in the world? A tournament with 150 accredited media?

"Our first co-sanctioned event with the PGA Tour in Scotland, where 14 of the top 15 players (in the world) played, would that appear on a feeder tour? I could go on and on."

Citing next week's Italian Open which includes Rory McIlroy and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick in its field, Pelley added: "Can we please just stop the feeder tour nonsense once and for all."

The tour boss also addressed claims that while in Malta last year he turned down the chance to do a $1bn (£875m) deal with the Saudi Arabian project, insisting no such offer was received.

"I know that many people still quote the Malta meeting and the supposed $1bn offer that was made to us by Golf Saudi," he said.

"There's only one word to describe that claim, and that is fictitious. I genuinely do not know how many times I can make this point.

"And you can ask any member of our board of directors, and they will unanimously confirm that it was not an offer, it was not a deal. It was merely a marketing presentation put together on behalf of Golf Saudi.

"When it was reviewed at our board of directors on 7 September, 2021, it was dismissed. I'd love to share the actual document with you but we have no intention of sharing a document that isn't ours to share.

"In many ways, I wish I could because it would put to bed all this speculation once and for all."

Pelley insists his tour is "healthy and prosperous" with prize funds guaranteed to grow from more than $140m for the next five years, with an option to extend their relationship with the PGA Tour for a further eight years.

But he also acknowledged that these are unprecedentedly "divisive" times in golf.

"LIV Golf and the PGA Tour are involved in a power struggle for our sport," he said.

"It is corporate America versus a sovereign state and a conflict fought out with eye-watering sums of money. Money on both sides in markets that we play in it is not possible to generate.

"I often get the question, why can't we work with both the PGA Tour and the Saudis. We tried.

"But the Saudis remain determined to set up a new series outside of the current ecosystem. That decision has created the conflict we see today and we chose to partner with the leading tour in the game.

"Some people might not agree with that decision. But it's a decision we feel is the right thing to do for all our members."

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 14:39

    I am no fan of LIV but think Pelley and others on Europeantour Board are approaching their sell by date

    With NO Pension Scheme for its members is it any wonder players haed across the pond as soon as they can

  • Comment posted by Ross K, today at 14:39

    LIV aside, the DP tour is not strictly a feeder but it does frustrate me that the top guys from the PGA tour can pop over for the big DP events and exclude some of the regular DP players from getting entry. This has gone on for a long time and the rules should be tightened so that you have to play a number of DP events to be a member and not cherry pick. World ranking system also skewed to PGA.

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 14:35

    "The Land of the free" and the UKs biggest arms customer, and people think shaming already rich golfers will help with Humanitarian issues in saudi, why not mention china, India, the US, UK, brazil and Israel to name a few?
    It doesn't change our lives 1 IOTA and people acting like they have been personally affected, mental.

  • Comment posted by 19thofmay, today at 14:34

    We would love to Keith but it is you who made it the pga feeder tour and sold the naming rights to p&o ferries destroying the history and legacy of the European tour. A total failure and a disgrace. The European tour needs to get rid of Pelley and embrace the changes brought about by LIV.

  • Comment posted by axl, today at 14:31

    DP Tour is a feeder tour for the US Tour. It has been for decades. The PGA this week is not a typical example of a DP Tour event.

  • Comment posted by Billy Shears, today at 14:30

    The idea that sergio and Co are playing this week is offensive. If they want to go the liv route then feel free, but don't come crawling back in search of ranking points taking a place from someone more deserving. I sincerely hope they ar made to feel like an ex crashing a wedding this week

    • Reply posted by LADESIDE, today at 14:32

      LADESIDE replied:
      Yes, but you can use the same argument with Rory, Fitzpatrick, Morikawa, Thomas, etc, etc, etc

  • Comment posted by Dale6a, today at 14:28

    DP WORLD TOUR missed a trick not allowing LIV golfers to play, top class players raising the profile and standards of European events, you would think the sponsors TV companies & fans would be happy!

    • Reply posted by JSP, today at 14:35

      JSP replied:
      They have allowed them to play. That’s the point of the argument.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 14:27

    Sure there is a pyramid but everyone starts somewhere

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 14:26

    Golf not covering itself in glory right now whatever way you look at it. Just undignified squabbling, greed & point scoring is ruining the beautiful game.

  • Comment posted by Captain_Bluebeard, today at 14:24

    Pelley should quit. He's absolutely hopeless, and 4x the cost of his predecessor somehow ..

  • Comment posted by turby, today at 14:23

    ' Saudi lady given 45 years for a tweet against the ruling family'
    Go Lee, go Sergio!

    • Reply posted by Colin Kunz, today at 14:40

      Colin Kunz replied:
      The DP Tour already has a tournament in Saudi as part of its annual programme, so if it was really concerned about the treatment of people it would not have sanctioned doing that.

  • Comment posted by fbear, today at 14:23

    Incredible that he's denying it's not a feeder tour. People like this governing the tours is why LIV will no doubt succeed.

  • Comment posted by Bartram108, today at 14:21

    If you look on the PGA & DP Tour as 'employers' then those who've signed up to play for LIV should be 'sacked' and not allowed to play on either tout again.

    • Reply posted by adam, today at 14:28

      adam replied:
      by that logic, then players shouldn't be allowed to play on both PGA and DP tour.

  • Comment posted by bonzodoodog, today at 14:18

    Feel sorry for the guys that have missed out in this tournament to have their places taken by players who have no Interest in the European Tour !!

    • Reply posted by David, today at 14:26

      David replied:
      Do mean people like rory,john rahm and co? Must be as players like westwood,poulter etc actually play regularly on tour where they don't ?

  • Comment posted by b1958, today at 14:14

    Whether you agree with LIV or not the DP World Tour is clearly a feeder for the PGA tour - check out who plays on them & how much $$$ are paid over the season.

    • Reply posted by Scruffy Wilf, today at 14:28

      Scruffy Wilf replied:
      It isn't a feeder, it is simply where more money is on offer. Both tours are based on a meritocratic system of membership, but it is entirely down to successful golfers on the DP whether they wish to try their luck on the PGA. Some make it, some don't. LIV just simply poaches players from both with guaranteed dosh. This undermines both esablished tours.

Top Stories