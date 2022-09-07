Ewen Ferguson has secured two DP World Tour wins so far this year

Glasgow golfer Ewen Ferguson has targeted a place on the PGA Tour after securing his first professional wins.

The 26-year-old triumphed at the Qatar Masters in March before securing his second DP World Tour victory at last month's ISPS Handa World Invitational.

His next engagement is this week's PGA Championship at Wentworth.

"I would like to go to America with my caddie and my coach and a couple of family members out there, and try and do well over in the States," he said.

"It would be nice. I am a bit of a home bird as well. I like going back to Glasgow and see what's happening and would also like to play in Europe as well."

The pathway to the PGA Tour could well come as early as the end of next season. Places will be up for grabs through the rankings in Europe with 10 spots going to the highest ranked who do not already have a PGA Tour place.

"Its obviously a really good incentive to try and keep getting better but, like I say, I'm just trying to keep plodding along with it," Ferguson told BBC Scotland.

"If I keep going the way I'm going, I will be there. I just need to take care of what I can control and all that stuff just takes care of itself, really. Getting into tournaments and then getting into bigger tournaments - all that stuff just falls into place."

'I don't need to change anything'

Ferguson joins 10 other Scots at Wentworth while world number three Rory McIlroy is also in the field, along with top 10-ranked Jon Rahm and Victor Hovland.

Ferguson began this year ranked 301 but believes he needs very little to change to improve on his current position of 136.

"I don't need to change anything," he said. "I'm going up the way and just try to keep going up the way. Once my mindset starts allowing me to go to the next level, that will allow me to win, even from further back.

"I'm not in any rush. I've tried to get better every year as a pro, even just a little bit better. I feel like I have got better and improved my rankings. I'm getting there to where I want to be.

"Next step will be trying to get into a some of the majors and maybe a couple of events on the PGA Tour."

MacIntyre hopes to arrest 'slide'

Another Scot looking for a good week is Oban's Robert MacIntyre, who by his own addition has "dipped" this season.

MacIntyre, 26, played with Ferguson for the opening two rounds last week in Denmark and, having played together as amateurs, says it was a great experience playing together as pros.

"Obviously knowing each other from when we were young, it's always good," said MacIntyre. "He has been unbelievable this year. I think it's just pushing on all the Scots.

"You want to be there. It was the same when I came on the tour. I wanted to be where some of the other guys are and I have kind of slid a wee bit but we are all capable of winning no matter what week."