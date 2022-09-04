Last updated on .From the section Golf

Maguire secured another top-10 finish on the LPGA Tour

Ireland's Leona Maguire has finished tied for 10th on 13 under at the Dana Open in Ohio.

The Cavan golfer hit a final round of 69 to leave her five shots off tournament winner Gaby Lopez, who shot an impressive 63 on Sunday.

The USA's Megan Khang was a shot behind the winner in second and Germany's Caroline Masson was third.

Tied for 10th with Maguire were Hannah Green of Australia and Spain's Carlota Ciganda.

Maguire had gone into Sunday at Highland Meadows three shots behind then leader Lucy Li, but got her final round off to a poor start with a double-bogey six on the opening hole.

Overnight leader Li finished tied for fourth on 15 under.