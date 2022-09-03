Last updated on .From the section Golf

Maguire is tied for fourth going into the final day

Leona Maguire is three shots off the lead at the end of the third round at the Dana Open in Ohio.

The Cavan golfer is tied fourth going into the final day after hitting a 66 on day three to leave her on 11 under.

Lucy Li of the USA is at the top of the leaderboard on 14 under, with Alexis Thompson and Carolin Masson tied for second a shot behind.

Maguire, who hit 66 and 70 in her first two rounds, will tee off just before 15:00 BST on Sunday.

The six other golfers tied for fourth with Maguire are Ruoning Yin, Xiyu Lin, Nasa Hataoka, Sei-Young Kim, Lydia Ko and Hannah Green.