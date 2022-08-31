Close menu

Cameron Smith: Open champion says it would be unfair if LIV Golf players are not allowed to play majors

From the section Golf

Cameron Smith
Cameron Smith is one of 26 of the world's top 100 players to join LIV

Open champion Cameron Smith says it will be "unfair" if LIV Golf players are not allowed to play in majors.

The Australian world number two switched from the PGA Tour to Saudi-backed LIV on Tuesday.

LIV players were allowed to compete at the 2022 US Open and the Open but there is no guarantee they will be allowed in majors going forward.

"To the fans of major championship golf, it may be a little bit unfair on them," Smith said.

The 29-year-old added: "I think majors is about having the best guys in the best field on the best golf courses. Hopefully we can sort that out."

Players need to get ranking points in order to participate at majors which LIV athletes are not receiving.

Smith, who will make his LIV debut on Friday at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston, said: "To have 48 of the best guys around the world playing and not to get world ranking points, I think is perhaps a little bit unfair."

Smith's compatriot Marc Leishman says the majors could be without top players such as Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia - all of whom play for LIV.

"As far as the majors and all that go, I think it could potentially hurt them having some guys potentially miss out because they are not offered world ranking points here," Leishman said.

"As a golf fan that's hard for the top tournaments, but hopefully it sorts itself out."

Meanwhile, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson is "praying" he can still play at the event after making the move to LIV.

"It's a weird situation, being a Masters champion," Watson said. "Augusta, right now, we can play in it, and I'm hoping, and praying, that they make the right decisions and past champions [can play].

"If they tell me that I can't go, being a past champion, then I don't want to be there anyway because that's just the wrong way to look at it."

'You cannot have your cake and eat it' - Player

Nine-time major winner Gary Player has said LIV players should not expect to play in majors after leaving the PGA Tour or DP World Tour to take part in the lucrative series.

"Look, I don't blame players for going on the LIV Tour," the 86-year-old told BBC 5 Live.

"If you are going to join the LIV Tour, don't make a big fuss about it! Everybody's making such a big fuss! Let them go! If they want to go, they're going. But the PGA Tour is still the tour of the world. This is where you can realise and fulfil your dreams, and be a champion.

"You're not going to stop them from going, and you don't have to worry about them going either. Because there's so many wonderful young guys to fulfil the vacuum - you've still got Tiger Woods, you've got Rory Mcllory. You've got Jon Rahm. You've got dozens of wonderful players on the regular tour. What is all the fuss about!? Let them go.

"But when they go, they've declared war on the PGA Tour. They must not expect to play Ryder Cup, and Presidents Cup, play in the majors and all those things. You can't have your cake and eat it. That's the bed you've chosen, that's the bed you've got to lie in."

Comments

Join the conversation

108 comments

  • Comment posted by Stuartk, at 23:14 31 Aug

    LIV Tournaments should not be given ranking points, they are very limited fields with a large percentage of players past their best days, only 54 holes and with no halfway cut, cannot be compared to PGA or DP World events. Neither should any of these players be selected for the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup for either side, it would be divisive, ruin team morale and ruin the events.

    • Reply posted by Lovett, today at 02:27

      Lovett replied:
      The fields are stronger than most tour competitions now

  • Comment posted by Bruce, at 23:10 31 Aug

    Please don’t pretend you didn’t know what you were signing up for. Just get on with it, the tours were here long before you and will still be here now that your gone. Interesting that the first thing you do after leaving is plead to come back to events of your choosing. Mr Player has you all sussed. Enjoy the invitationals and the extra time off, that is your choice, now deal with the consequences

    • Reply posted by gg, at 23:15 31 Aug

      gg replied:
      Great words, with the right music I think you have a number one hit 👍🏻

  • Comment posted by SoapboxJoe, at 23:09 31 Aug

    Man takes job with boss employers competitor, still wants his old job.
    Tell him he's dreaming.

  • Comment posted by gg, at 23:10 31 Aug

    What next, maybe LIV players will want all majors played over 3 rounds with no cut? I say let them stew in the circus they joined 👍🏻

  • Comment posted by Saint Delia, at 23:31 31 Aug

    Made your bed fella’s

  • Comment posted by sameold, at 23:09 31 Aug

    Aren’t the majors, in effect, invitational?
    If so, they can ‘invite’ who they like. We don’t have to watch it if we don’t like it.
    The Masters has been this way for years but we still tune in.
    Marketing is still the key, and the current ‘majors’ hold all the cards at the moment.
    The quality coming through is so good that the big LIV names will soon be forgotten.
    Who cares? I certainly don’t.

  • Comment posted by smoozeness, at 22:40 31 Aug

    Quite right too, we’ll said, Mr Player.

  • Comment posted by OWC, at 23:19 31 Aug

    Talk about having your cake and eating it and on the day a citizen of Saudi Arabia is jailed for 45 years for posts online!!!

    These guys should hang their heads in shame!!!

  • Comment posted by GEORGE BRAND, today at 00:11

    This guy has some nerve. Jumps ship to LIV tour and then says it would be unfair to stop him and his ilk playing in the majors. Really!?

  • Comment posted by timo, at 22:51 31 Aug

    If you join LIV, then of course you can’t play in the majors. The majors are sanctioned by the PGA Tour, and LIV players are not part of that tour. Just like PGA tour players can’t play in LIV events.

    • Reply posted by chelsealabrador, today at 02:32

      chelsealabrador replied:
      The majors are not run by the PGA Tour.

  • Comment posted by The world is going to hell in a hand cart, at 23:59 31 Aug

    Sportswashing and greed at their most ugly.

    • Reply posted by MS, today at 00:06

      MS replied:
      greed now matched by the PGA.....

  • Comment posted by Mombasa, today at 00:18

    I echo Gary Player's comments.

  • Comment posted by Stuartk, at 23:07 31 Aug

    Gary Player is correct, they made their choice live with it. The Masters is an invitational event so it is their decision, with regards to the other three they should not change the rules, former winners should keep their qualifying exemptions for the usual period, the rest should only be present if they have the ranking points or if they go through all the pre-qualifying rounds like club pros.

  • Comment posted by aucterarder, at 23:00 31 Aug

    Not often I agree with what Gary Player says but he’s spot on there. LIV players can go and do one when it comes to Majors

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 01:03

    Gary Player is right.
    There are millions of good golfers out there waiting for a chance and this is it.
    Let LIV be LIV.
    There is no shortage of great golfers out there.

    Golf doesn’t need the LIV players. End of story.

  • Comment posted by Rob Tanner, at 23:18 31 Aug

    “48 of the best players in the world”

    Wait, didn’t he sign for Liv? Home of Pat Perez et al.?

    There are 3 truly world class players at Liv, and 2 of them (DJ and Koepka) have been out of form and signaled they are frankly happy with a lazier/uncompetitive $ laden life.

  • Comment posted by js1311, today at 01:39

    Sounds like the fella just got married and wants to keep seeing his ex

  • Comment posted by Iain, at 22:52 31 Aug

    Quite right Mr Player. These comments by Smith and others seem very nieve. They chose a competing business, they cannot expect the other business to support them!

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 00:38

    If you play in the Mickey Mouse LIV tournaments for the money why on earth should you think you can then be allowed to play in proper tournaments? You can’t expect to pick and choose to suit yourself, you pick one or the other and liv with your decision!

    • Reply posted by HarrysCane, today at 01:13

      HarrysCane replied:
      The PGA have just added 50 million in prize money. If the game is all about legacy and tradition (as the PGA have stated) why didn't the PGA make the winners trophies bigger rather than the cheque?

  • Comment posted by dsl000001, at 23:57 31 Aug

    Well said Mr.Player

    • Reply posted by AusieBob, today at 00:18

      AusieBob replied:
      You obviously didnt hear what he said a couple of months ago, and this bloke all through the years has been money hungry and has done anything to get it, so he has mislead everybody with his see saw answers.

