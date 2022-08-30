Close menu

LIV Golf: Cameron Smith's defection delivers a sickening blow to the PGA Tour

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments115

Cameron Smith
Cameron Smith won six PGA Tour titles, including this year's Players Championship

It was expected but Cameron Smith's departure to LIV Golf remains a sickening blow to the PGA Tour and those seeking to preserve the sport's status quo.

The Australian's defection is the most significant since Dustin Johnson's springtime change of heart.

Having pledged his future to the established circuit, the American was swayed by LIV's millions in time for their opening event in June.

This prompted the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed to also abandon the preeminent tour in men's golf.

But Johnson is 38 and has not won since collecting his second major at the 2020 Masters. DeChambeau and Koepka have been beset by debilitating injuries and Reed's form and popularity are in decline.

European recruits such as Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia are well past their prime. Paul Casey, in his mid-40s with a dodgy back, decided to cash in while he could.

Smith is different. The Australian is 29 and number two in the world. He is at the height of his powers.

The Queenslander is popular with fans; a modest, down-to-earth figure with endearing larrikin qualities and a game of a quality that is only very sparingly conferred by golfing gods.

How the PGA Tour would have loved to have celebrate fully its newly incentivised calendar at its opening event next year. But it cannot.

It will be a Tournament of Champions without its defending champion, even though the Hawaii event is now worth $15m (£12.9m). Smith, who shot a record-breaking 34-under-par to take that title this year, will instead be living the LIV life.

And that is likely to be one that makes it easier for him to spend that time of the year playing or relaxing in his native Australia.

His absence will also be keenly felt at the Players Championship in March. The tour's flagship event will be worth $25m but will also be without its defending champion.

Likewise the now $20m Genesis Invitational a month earlier. Joaquin Niemann will be absent from defending the title he so thrillingly won earlier this year.

The 23-year-old from Chile is one of the game's most exciting talents and another significant LIV coup. Ranked 19 in the world, he is also a client of the GSE Worldwide management company that has specialised in carving out lucrative Saudi-funded contracts for a number of their clients.

They include DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, Casey, Jason Kokrak, Garcia, Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen and Carlos Ortiz who are all in the field for LIV's fourth $25m event, which starts in Boston on Friday.

There is no doubting LIV has gathered momentum from a stuttering start. They have resources from the deepest pockets - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund. They can be a lucrative force in golf for as long as they want.

Even so, the announcement of their latest recruits is not as star laden as LIV would have desired. The absence of Open runner-up Cameron Young and 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama should encourage the PGA Tour.

American Young was attracted by LIV's 54-hole shotgun start formats and their bloated prize funds. But he was swayed in the recent meeting of top players instigated by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

"I was very interested," Young admitted. "I think they have a bunch of good ideas. I think they're doing some cool stuff." But the 25-year-old proved an impressionable listener at that vital Delaware meeting earlier this month.

The upshot was the PGA Tour announcing their raft of $20m events for their leading stars as well as an enhanced (and still controversial) Player Impact Programme.

Those changes helped convince Young, who also has an eye on golfing history. "That's what really helped me decide to stay and pursue those goals that I have for myself.

"Like making the Presidents Cup team or Ryder Cup team and winning a major, when all of that is just uncertain if you go."

Some things in the game, perhaps, remain priceless.

But, be in no doubt, money is the prime driver and the men's game perhaps faces a challenge to ensure such largesse does not ultimately prove a turn-off in these straightened times.

Only a couple of weeks ago Smith professed that he was desperate to play for the Internationals against the US in the upcoming Presidents Cup. The breakaway tour's mantra is that there is no reason why he should not be allowed to compete.

But LIV players are automatically suspended from the PGA Tour, who run the biennial contest. Smith knew the consequences when he signed on the dotted line and he will be aware that Aussie sports fans will not be happy with that decision.

Thanks to his Open win, the Queenslander is assured of his place in the majors for the next five years at least, although it remains to be seen whether the Masters will extend invitations to LIV players.

How sharp will his game remain while playing at a level that is currently significantly below the PGA Tour? According to current standings, the average ranking of the three LIV winners to date (Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Henrik Stenson) is 150.

For golf fans wanting to witness the best at the majors it would be a shame to see Smith's talents diminish in the absence of competing against the best players week in, week out.

But he has a hundred million reasons for taking his chosen route. Money talks on both sides of the argument.

This remains a bitter power struggle with no end in sight. McIlroy and Woods have become player/commissioners of a PGA Tour that still boasts the vast majority of the very best golfing talent.

McIlroy, meanwhile, has ratcheted the rhetoric by saying it will be "hard to stomach" competing with LIV rebels at Wentworth next week.

Which begs the question of them being barred from the European Ryder Cup team? If Luke Donald uses his six wildcard picks to select any LIV players, how on earth does he form a harmonious team with McIlroy, his biggest star, in it?

This is another issue, among very many, still to be resolved as lawyers from both sides prepare to square up on several fronts.

It has been a frenzied couple of weeks and both camps are justified in claiming victories from the latest skirmishes.

Certainly, LIV know they have secured their biggest asset to date.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

117 comments

  • Comment posted by david, today at 18:28

    I don’t get why the PGA thinks it has exclusivity on golf competitions. Golfers are professionals and if someone wants to offer more money / prize money, then that is just business.

    Don't blame the players, blame the game

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 18:35

      Alex replied:
      I blame Sandy Lyle

  • Comment posted by Parrot, today at 18:31

    So the PGA Tour suddenly comes up with money to have $20M prize funds for a host of events, Wonder were this money tree suddenly came from. Given the PGA did to other tours what LIV are now doing to them it's a bit rich they ay are all moaning now.

    • Reply posted by Whisky and Chips, today at 18:42

      Whisky and Chips replied:
      How do you qualify for the LIV Tour?

  • Comment posted by HKJ, today at 18:40

    Much ado about nothing.

    Hours of televised sky, and everyone complaining about who is showing the sky and whether cost is inferior to reputation.

    It's been a monopoly for ages anyway, this is just the bullies not enjoying the tables being turned on them.

    • Reply posted by eaglescorer, today at 18:47

      eaglescorer replied:
      But what are sky audience figures. I find its whole presentation laboured and dull.

  • Comment posted by Whisky and Chips, today at 18:40

    It’s a blow, but there’s hundreds of stars in waiting ready to step into his shoes.

    The Korn Ferry was host to Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler and Sunjaey I’m 2 years ago and no one had heard of them.

    PGA Tour will be just fine and no one will be watching LIV Tour either

    • Reply posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 18:45

      BBCneedslivegolf replied:
      Agree 100 %

  • Comment posted by Volvo14Ocean, today at 18:36

    What a stupid headline. Defection.
    Last time I checked he has freedom to financially enrich himself during his career. As he excercises his right to ply his trade as a professional golfer. The challenger to the status Quo has every right to Go Global with its ambitions. They certainly have the budget to achieve them.
    No more nonsense about commercial rivalries being defections. Bring it on.

    • Reply posted by frd, today at 18:43

      frd replied:
      PGA have no divine right to run golf, but it will be a shame if someone like Smith retires very rich but no one will remember him. The major tournaments are what top players need to leave a legacy. It's the way it is.

  • Comment posted by mrjones, today at 18:34

    Why is it that golfists are the only ones being called out for doing a deal with Saudi Arabia? There were explosions in the background of the F1 race weekend on a weekend where they executed 81 people. The Saudis then implied that the drivers may have issues leaving the country of they don't race. No outrage. Newcastle takeover? Who cares. Weapons of death? Media doesn't care.

    • Reply posted by mrjones, today at 18:40

      mrjones replied:
      It's a very worrying time when we can ban one country for an unjust invasion, and then kowtow another county doing far worse.

  • Comment posted by Fermis Paradox, today at 18:49

    The problem I have with LIV is the format of the 'tournament'. It's Mickey Mouse with a limited field,54 holes,3 days and no cut. It is,imho,degrading the current competitive nature of professional golf to that of a purely exhibition circus.

    • Reply posted by Where is Joel Garner, today at 18:51

      Where is Joel Garner replied:
      I would reccomend a miniature windmill partially blocking line of sight to a hole to improve the format.

  • Comment posted by cedric, today at 18:40

    My personal feeling is that this has nothing to do with Saudi Arabia. To me its more than Greg Norman is not liked by the PGA, and anything he does will be frowned upon.

  • Comment posted by Kris, today at 18:40

    So Iain, if you quit the BBC to join Sky because they offered more money, thats a sickening blow to the BBC? Get real please!

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 18:38

    If I were as rich as Rockerfeller I’d be richer than Rockerfeller.
    Because I’d do some window cleaning on the side.

    • Reply posted by Dad the Impaler, today at 18:43

      Dad the Impaler replied:
      That was funnier the first time I heard it.

      But have an up-tick anyway.

  • Comment posted by Jezza, today at 18:28

    The PGA are bullies, who don't like competition. All of a sudden they can guarantee every player $500k from next year and increase prize money. The European DP tour, is a shadow of it's former self, as better players have joined the PGA tour, for guess what, more money. That includes Rory.

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 18:34

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      Agreed - while I don't blame Rory for defending the PGA, the constant rhetoric against players who have defected isn't particularly nice and comes across to neutrals as hypocrisy. I'd rather he spent more time defending the benefits and enhancements to the PGA than personally attacking those who have left it.

  • Comment posted by Terrier_fan, today at 18:31

    I can’t criticise - I left the company that gave me a chance by putting me through an apprenticeship. Got a better offer at a competitor as soon as I qualified and couldn’t leave quickly enough.

    Totally different in terms of money involved but similar principle.

    • Reply posted by Fermis Paradox, today at 18:35

      Fermis Paradox replied:
      Except that you presumably did not want to go back to work for your initial employer whenever it suited you or had a bit of spare time.

  • Comment posted by sg, today at 18:30

    Can I ask.. why is this such an issue… ? What line had been crossed, what principal has been broken…. I don’t follow gold bar the Ryder cup… so please tell me what these chaps have done wrong ?

    • Reply posted by Tycho, today at 18:32

      Tycho replied:
      Nothing, pro golf isn’t charitable work so…
      😃

  • Comment posted by SirLimpsalot, today at 18:51

    Maybe get a decent haircut now

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 18:44

    DISAGREE
    How does Mr Carter define a sickening blow ?
    Just means Younger Americans have more chances to win

  • Comment posted by peterthe great, today at 18:31

    Why a sickening blow. It’s a choice.
    For me it’s more about the source of the money but then I won’t buy French stuff knowingly because of their Rainbow Warrior attack and I would not buy South African goods knowingly during apartheid.
    Luckily we are not all the same.

  • Comment posted by HABlet, today at 18:29

    "Hard to stomach" says McIlroy. Utter tosh. The LIV players are people who have chosen to make their living in exactly the same way as McIlroy, but in different places. The notion that they are traitors to the one true cause is a line that both McIlroy and the PGA tour need to stop peddling because it makes both of them look pompous and self-entitled.

    • Reply posted by Patrick, today at 18:59

      Patrick replied:
      Rory owns part of Golf Pass, Tiger owns part of the Golf Channel. Both have world TV rights for the . . . . PGA Tour. Meethinks there are other forces at play.

  • Comment posted by beprecise, today at 18:27

    Honestly, I do think the PGA tour will be fine.
    LIV will probably die……

  • Comment posted by whitey, today at 18:26

    To be fair, money influences most people's job choices so why should this be different for professional golfers? Fair play to those choosing LIV (aside from the ethical arguments, of course)

    • Reply posted by Laughing all the way, today at 18:32

      Laughing all the way replied:
      I get your point but these elite players are super rich anyway. Surely they should be more interested it legacy and winning majors?

  • Comment posted by Laughing all the way, today at 18:57

    What’s the end game here? Is it to make a few current top players even wealthier? Saudis take over the sport? Plough money into grass roots?…I doubt it. Try to own and run the Majors eventually? It’s a good thing the PGA will have to reevaluate and reboot but not at the expense of over 150 years legacy. Sportswashing is toxic!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.