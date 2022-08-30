Last updated on .From the section Golf

Cameron Smith becomes the latest major winner to sign up to the LIV Golf series, after Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed

Open champion Cameron Smith has become the highest-ranked player to join the Saudi Arabian-funded LIV Golf series.

The 29-year-old world number two has been confirmed in the field for the next LIV tournament in Boston.

Smith refused to be drawn on his future after winning The Open - his first major - at St Andrews in July.

The Australian will be joined in the event, from 2-4 September, by rising star Joaquin Niemann, the 23-year-old world number 19 from Chile.

Smith and Niemann are among six new faces competing in the 48-strong field in Massachusetts in what is the fourth LIV event of its inaugural series.

They include Australia's Marc Leishman, 38, who was runner-up at the 2015 Open at St Andrews as well as Americans Harold Varner III, 32, and Cameron Tringale, 35, plus India's top-ranked pro Anirban Lahiri, 35.

Players competing in the LIV series are currently barred from playing in PGA Tour events, although the DP World Tour has temporarily lifted suspensions on LIV Golf players.

Smith has joined the LIV series following the culmination of the FedEx Cup, which marks the end of the PGA Tour season.

He has risen up the world rankings after consistent results on the PGA Tour and especially in the majors. He has won six PGA Tour titles, including this year's Players Championship, and also finished tied second at the 2020 Masters and tied fourth at the 2015 US Open.

Niemann, who spent almost a year as the world's top amateur, won his first PGA Tour title in February whenhe claimed a wire-to-wire victory at the Genesis International in California.

While Smith is the highest-ranked player to sign up to the LIV Golf series, he is not the only major winner.

Americans Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed have all signed up for the Saudi-back tour, which is being led by two-time major winner Greg Norman.

The latest departures will increase the tension in the game and comes a week after the PGA Tour held a summit of its top players, headlined by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, to discuss the threat posed by the LIV series.

McIlroy has been vocal in his support of the PGA Tour, saying it would be "hard to stomach" playing alongside LIV Golf players at the BMW PGA Championship - the flagship event of the DP World Tour - which will be held at Wentworth from 8-11 September.

European Ryder Cup players Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter - who have all signed up to LIV Golf - are expected to play at the BMW PGA Championship.

McIlroy said: "I hate it. I really do. It's going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth in a couple of weeks' time and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn't sit right with me.

"So yeah, I feel strongly. I believe what I'm saying are the right things and I think when you believe that what you're saying is the right thing, you're happy to stick your neck out on the line."

More to follow.