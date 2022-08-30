Last updated on .From the section Golf

Open champion Cameron Smith has become the highest-ranked player to join the Saudi Arabian-funded LIV Golf series.

The 29-year-old world number two has been confirmed in the field for the next LIV tournament in Boston.

Smith refused to be drawn on his future after winning The Open - his first major - at St Andrews in July.

The Australian will be joined in the event, from 2-4 September, by rising star Joaquin Niemann, the 23-year-old world number 19 from Chile.

Smith and Niemann are among six new faces competing in the 48-strong field in Massachusetts in what is the fourth LIV event of its inaugural series.

They include Australia's Marc Leishman, 38, who was runner-up at the 2015 Open at St Andrews as well as Americans Harold Varner III, 32, and Cameron Tringale, 35, plus India's top-ranked pro Anirban Lahiri, 35.

Players competing in the LIV series are currently barred from playing in PGA Tour events, although the DP World Tour has temporarily lifted suspensions on LIV Golf players.

