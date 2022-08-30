Close menu

LIV Golf: Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann join Saudi Arabian-funded series

Open champion Cameron Smith has become the highest-ranked player to join the Saudi Arabian-funded LIV Golf series.

The 29-year-old world number two has been confirmed in the field for the next LIV tournament in Boston.

Smith refused to be drawn on his future after winning The Open - his first major - at St Andrews in July.

The Australian will be joined in the event, from 2-4 September, by rising star Joaquin Niemann, the 23-year-old world number 19 from Chile.

Smith and Niemann are among six new faces competing in the 48-strong field in Massachusetts in what is the fourth LIV event of its inaugural series.

They include Australia's Marc Leishman, 38, who was runner-up at the 2015 Open at St Andrews as well as Americans Harold Varner III, 32, and Cameron Tringale, 35, plus India's top-ranked pro Anirban Lahiri, 35.

Players competing in the LIV series are currently barred from playing in PGA Tour events, although the DP World Tour has temporarily lifted suspensions on LIV Golf players.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by fatboy, today at 14:29

    Presumably he’ll be returning the Claret Jug then?

  • Comment posted by HadMySay, today at 14:29

    tick, tock PGA Tour...

    Their desperate attempts to copy LIV and throw money at the problem - the comms at the FedEx must have mentioned the prize money every 2mins, shills - are as hilarious as they will be unsuccessful.

  • Comment posted by NL, today at 14:29

    None of this would never had happened if the PGA Tour had paid its players properly and taken care of its new members instead of keeping tons of money for themselves for decades, now they are doing the right thing with their money but it took LIV to shame the PGAT into doing it.

  • Comment posted by Kevin, today at 14:29

    I'm scared that the Ryder Cup is becoming seriously seriously compromised by the LIV series. Nothing to do with Smith joining as and Australian, but the more divided the world of golf becomes, the more the Ryder cup is up in the air.

  • Comment posted by Santiago, today at 14:28

    Sorry old buddy, but a hundred mil is a helluva chunk of dough.

  • Comment posted by antony, today at 14:28

    all the hate for people who want to do there own thing good luck to them all like all you haters would turn down the money

  • Comment posted by tommy, today at 14:28

    Inevitable transformation of world golf. The PGA tour has lost its stranglehold and not before time. Create a 5th major in Asia to accelerate golf's growth.
    I expect LIV to be the dominant tour within a few years. DTP tour backed the wrong horse.

  • Comment posted by Flipper 58, today at 14:27

    How much money do they want and much of it for doing very little. I hope that the PGA and European Tours hold their nerve. It is unacceptable greed in my opinion. Cameron Smith might get a load of cash but he has gone down in many peoples eyes after this. I will never attend a LIV event. Sick of the Saudi's buying their way into everything. No soul and all about the cash!

  • Comment posted by all together now, today at 14:27

    This is clearly not going away so perhaps the players “selling out” could use their influence for positive change in Saudi.
    Or maybe there are another couple of zeros in their contracts that prohibit this 🤷

  • Comment posted by CS20748392, today at 14:27

    Fair play to both them as they are so young, I don't mind players going. I just hope they accept their decision and don't try and come out and slate the tour that has made them.
    Genuinely don't see LIV lasting more than a couple of years, then what happens to these young outstanding players?

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 14:27

    I have no issue with the golfers following money. Indeed watching the PGA tour pain would be quite funny given what they did to Europe.

    But this money just stinks. Don't do it chaps, there will be another gravy train along soon, wait for that one.

  • Comment posted by ed, today at 14:26

    Not a big fan of golf but this is just like the european super league situation. nothing to do with sport and competition, just a great big cash circulation factory. only way to ruin it is for viewers to stay away.

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 14:26

    LIV field getting good names Smith Bryson, Dustin, Brooks Koepka Bubba Phil the players the fans want to see , in terms of star quality not that different to the Pga with Rory , Justin , Rahm and Jordan good to see competition to the PGA its' just a shame that it's Saudi Money

  • Comment posted by vasco da gamer, today at 14:26

    I don't know why i find this funny.... but I do!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:26

    Well what a surprise. One of the worlds best players who recently won the Open Championship at St Andrews has been poached from the PGA Tour to play on the Liv Tour. He does know that he will only be playing three rounds of golf and that his chances of apearing in future majors are virtually nil. So why move to this newly formed tour. Is it because the money was too good to turn down. Poor bloke

    • Reply posted by Mon_the_pars, today at 14:29

      Mon_the_pars replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 14:26

    good decision financially rewarding for him and his family. world is big enough for all the tours to live together by the PGA & DP Tours don't like or want it. shame on them

    • Reply posted by David McK, today at 14:28

      David McK replied:
      yes Andy must have been hard for him to scrape by on the 20m or 30m he already had!

  • Comment posted by raggedtrouseredphilanthropist, today at 14:25

    A professional sport means that sports men and women will act like professionals. Ipso facto.

  • Comment posted by SuperCoolFunHappyGuy, today at 14:25

    Chase the money, as you're not always going to be golfing at a high level.

  • Comment posted by alan, today at 14:25

    The end of the jewel in the crown for golf, the ryder cup, if listening to Rory.

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 14:24

    It’s a free world and they play golf for money. Let them choose where they work & let the golfing organisations figure out the rest.

    • Reply posted by MarkO, today at 14:26

      MarkO replied:
      Not in Saudi Arabia it isn't MrB...

