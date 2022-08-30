LIV Golf: Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann join Saudi Arabian-funded series
Last updated on .From the section Golf
Open champion Cameron Smith has become the highest-ranked player to join the Saudi Arabian-funded LIV Golf series.
The 29-year-old world number two has been confirmed in the field for the next LIV tournament in Boston.
Smith refused to be drawn on his future after winning The Open - his first major - at St Andrews in July.
The Australian will be joined in the event, from 2-4 September, by rising star Joaquin Niemann, the 23-year-old world number 19 from Chile.
Smith and Niemann are among six new faces competing in the 48-strong field in Massachusetts in what is the fourth LIV event of its inaugural series.
They include Australia's Marc Leishman, 38, who was runner-up at the 2015 Open at St Andrews as well as Americans Harold Varner III, 32, and Cameron Tringale, 35, plus India's top-ranked pro Anirban Lahiri, 35.
Players competing in the LIV series are currently barred from playing in PGA Tour events, although the DP World Tour has temporarily lifted suspensions on LIV Golf players.
More to follow.
- 'What I discovered surprised me': The ex-England footballer Paul Merson goes on a reflective walk to confront his demons
- What if Leeds United had won the Champions League in 2001? Specs Gonzalez dives into the multiverse to change football history
Their desperate attempts to copy LIV and throw money at the problem - the comms at the FedEx must have mentioned the prize money every 2mins, shills - are as hilarious as they will be unsuccessful.
I expect LIV to be the dominant tour within a few years. DTP tour backed the wrong horse.
Or maybe there are another couple of zeros in their contracts that prohibit this 🤷
Genuinely don't see LIV lasting more than a couple of years, then what happens to these young outstanding players?
But this money just stinks. Don't do it chaps, there will be another gravy train along soon, wait for that one.