FedEx Cup: Rory McIlroy beats Scottie Scheffler & Sungjae Im by one stroke to win third title

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy has now earned a total of $43m from his three FedEx Cup victories
Tour Championship - final leaderboard
-21 R McIlroy (NI); -20 S Scheffler (US), SJ Im (Kor); -18 X Schauffele (US); -17 M Homa (US), J Thomas (US); -16 P Cantlay (US), S Straka (Aut)
Selected others: -13 H Matsuyama (Jpn); -12 J Spieth (US); -11 J Rahm (Spa), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -9 C Smith (Aus); -8 C Morikawa (US)
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy became the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times after success on Sunday in the PGA's Tour Championship.

The 33-year-old overturned a six-shot lead by Scottie Scheffler to finish one clear of the American and Sungjae Im.

Four-time major winner McIlroy carded a four-under-par 66 in the final round to finish on 21-under.

The Northern Irishman receives $18m (£15.36m) in prize money after his fifth victory of the season.

"What a week, what a day," McIlroy told Sky Sports.

"I feel like Scottie deserves at least half of this. He's a hell of a competitor. It was an honour to battle with him."

Scheffler started the week with a six-shot advantage over McIlroy as players began the season-ending event on different scores determined by their place in the FedEx Cup standings.

The final pair both bogeyed the first hole but Scheffler dropped shots on the fourth and sixth, while McIlroy birdied the third and made three more in succession from the fifth.

A poor bunker shot from Scheffler on the 18th meant the Masters champion was forced to scramble for a par to tie for second with South Korea's Im, who equalled McIlroy's final-round 66.

"I didn't really give myself much of a chance teeing off today, I thought six behind was going to be really tough to make up but my good play and Scottie's not-so-great play meant it was a ball game going into the back nine, "McIlroy added.

McIlroy has been one of the PGA Tour's most vocal advocates during golf's ongoing power struggle, and was one of the leading voices in a meeting held earlier this month by the tour's top players to discuss the threat of LIV Golf.

Following his triumph, he said: "I believe in the game of golf, I believe in this Tour in particular, I believe in the players on this Tour.

"It's the greatest place in the world to play golf, bar none, and I've played all over the world.

"This is an incredibly proud moment for me, but it should also be an incredibly proud moment for the PGA Tour. They have had some hard times this year but we are getting through it and that was a spectacle out there today.

"Two of the best players in the world going head-to-head for the biggest prize on the PGA Tour and I hope everyone at home enjoyed that."

  • Comment posted by IOrderedTheCodeRed, today at 00:05

    “attaboy” Rory.
    He sure fixed their @r$e

  • Comment posted by tony a, today at 00:05

    Great ambassador for golf and Northern Ireland. We admire our sporting heroes and he won’t stoop to the depths of others from these islands who through their recent childish comments have completely risk destroying a life time of achievement amongst golf fans. Go Rory.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 00:03

    For someone who consistently fails - when it matters most, this is a damning reflection on Golf.

    • Reply posted by Whisky and Chips, today at 00:07

      Whisky and Chips replied:
      He consistently fails a lot less than everyone else

  • Comment posted by cooperman, today at 00:03

    Brilliant from Rory. Started with a triple bogey and a bogey but after that pure brilliance and a red hot putter. Now for the majors in 2023. A new Rory or same old same old? Me thinks the former with an April Masters to complete the career slam.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 00:03

    Obscene amount of money. If i ever come back in this world and i have to be good at a sport i would choose golf. Risk to. Reward ratio is disproportionate. Can keep playing at the highest level for many years, chance of injury is low, hardly life threatening less strenuous on the body than other sports

    • Reply posted by Whisky and Chips, today at 00:06

      Whisky and Chips replied:
      What percentage of people make it on the tour? Be like 0.0000001% or something and they deserve whatever they get

  • Comment posted by rafa, today at 00:02

    Great performance . At one point I thought I'm was going to swoop

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 00:02

    I still hate the format of the tour final, with the staggered leaderboard at the start, great to see someone overcome the gap to win.

    Good win for Rory, showed lots of bottle!

    • Reply posted by gareth, today at 00:05

      gareth replied:
      He has bottle a plenty . Maybe even bets now for a grand slam . No other player would be in consideration for that.

  • Comment posted by mattress, today at 00:01

    Shame his bottle goes completely in majors.

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 00:01

    Just a northern Irish lad having fun hitting a golf ball with his mate on the bag,
    Stand up for the Ulstermen,
    Trolls must be in bed hoping it’s just a nightmare 👍

    • Reply posted by gareth, today at 00:06

      gareth replied:
      Yeah that's true, but they probably like the brexit bull and the Donald too, same mindsets.

  • Comment posted by mattress, today at 00:01

    Wins $18M in a single tournament and slates LIV for being all about money? Hypocrite.

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 00:01

    3 time FedEx Cup and Tour Championship winner…. Rory McIlroy! Very pleased for him. Scheffler and Im pushed him all the way to the end. Great round of golf. Well done all!

  • Comment posted by Brian, at 23:59 28 Aug

    Well done to Rory for his incredible win. Pity no other British players feature in the top five (that I could see looking at the match detail).

  • Comment posted by Coillte50, at 23:59 28 Aug

    Great win from behind for a great champion! Makes up 7 shots on Scottie to win after losing 4 shots on the first two holes! A great achievement!

  • Comment posted by MattSW, at 23:58 28 Aug

    Posted 14:26 25 Aug from MaksiNorway

    I don't think any of us today expected to log on to the golf pages and read anything other than MaclLroy's game is in an amazing place and he will win the FedEx cup and the Players Championship, and we got this.
    --------

    Brilliant wasn't it Maksi? 🤣

  • Comment posted by Whisky and Chips, at 23:58 28 Aug

    If ever there was any doubt, Rory just continues to break records.

    10 shots behind with 16 holes to play… wins by one.

    He’s clear now as the greatest golfer to come for these shores.

  • Comment posted by Paul, at 23:56 28 Aug

    I love the game of golf but in the current cost of living climate, LIV and all, the money in golf, and many other sports, is beyond the comprehension of the majority of the population. Notwithstanding Rory is a great golfer. Well done.

  • Comment posted by Gorm Golf , at 23:55 28 Aug

    Scottie Schefflers sweaty shirt and Jay Monahans oversized jacked not a good look in Georgia . Well done Rory

  • Comment posted by dsl000001, at 23:53 28 Aug

    Congrats! Absolutely fabulous golfer. I’ll never get my head around the stick he gets from the keyboard warriors.

    • Reply posted by MattSW, at 23:57 28 Aug

      MattSW replied:
      Early night tonight for the likes of Maksi, GazR and co 🤣

  • Comment posted by Reiker, at 23:53 28 Aug

    Rory. You’ve just proved that you’re the best golfer in the world over the last ten years. Well done. Brilliant golf.

    • Reply posted by DefectivePancreas, today at 00:00

      DefectivePancreas replied:
      The best golfer in the world? He hasn’t won a major in eight?

