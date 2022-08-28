Last updated on .From the section Golf

Scheffler began the Tour Championship with a four-shot advantage over Schauffele

Tour Championship - third-round leaderboard -23 S Scheffler (US); -17 R McIlroy (NI), X Schauffele (US); -16 P Cantlay (US), SJ Im (Kor); -15 J Thomas (US); -14 S Straka (Aut); -13 T Hoge (US), M Homa (US), H Matsuyama (Jpn) Selected others: -12 J Rahm (Spa); -11 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), C Morikawa (US); -8 C Smith (Aus); -7 J Spieth (US) Leaderboard

Rory McIlroy will play in the last group with Scottie Scheffler in the final round of the Tour Championship after round three was completed on Sunday following a suspension because of lightning on Saturday.

World number one Scheffler led by just one when play resumed, but made four birdies in the final six holes to move to 23 under.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy and America's Xander Schauffele sit in joint-second behind Scheffler on 17 under.

McIlroy made two closing birdies to card a seven-under-par 63 - his best ever at East Lake in Atlanta.

"Great way to finish the round," McIlroy said.

"Gets me a little closer. At least gives me a chance going into this afternoon so I'm excited for that."

Four-time major winner McIlroy will play alongside Scheffler in the final round on Sunday in the hope of adding to his Tour Championship titles from 2016 and 2019.

Masters champion Scheffler began the tournament with a four-shot advantage over Schauffele and a six-shot advantage over McIlroy as players began the season-ending event on different scores determined by their place in the FedEx Cup standings.

Just the top 30 players in the PGA Tour standings have qualified for the $75m (£63.5m) event - the finale to this season's PGA Tour with $18m in prize money (£15.25m) to the winner and second place receiving $6.5m and last place taking home $500,000.