Scheffler and Schauffele have both been in good form in Atlanta this week

Tour Championship - third-round leaderboard -19 S Scheffler (US) after 12 holes ; -18 X Schauffele (US) after 12 ; -16 SJ Im (Kor) after 14;-15 R McIlroy (NI) after 16 ; -14 J Thomas (US) after 17 , S Straka (Aut) after 17 , J Rahm (Spa) after 13 P Cantlay (US) after 13 ; -13 H Matsuyama (Jpn) Selected others: -11 C Morikawa (US); -9 M Fitzpatrick (Eng) after 17 ; -8 C Smith (Aus); -7 J Spieth (US) Leaderboard

Saturday's third round of the Tour Championship was suspended because of lightning with world number one Scottie Scheffler leading by one on 19 under.

Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele is his nearest rival with 14 players still to complete their round at East Lake in Atlanta.

Play will resume at 14:45 BST on Sunday with the final round to follow.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is four shots behind Scheffler with two holes of his third round remaining.

McIlroy was five under par for his round, having carded an eagle and four birdies in his 16 completed holes.

American Justin Thomas, winner of this year's US PGA Championship, will return to a two-foot birdie putt on the 18th. He is currently six under par for his round and five off the lead.

Scheffler and Schauffele had both managed 12 holes of their third round, which had already been delayed by 58 minutes because of the weather, when play was finally halted.

Masters champion Scheffler began the tournament with a four-shot advantage over Schauffele as players began the season-ending event on different scores determined by their place in the FedEx Cup standings.

But Schauffele had trimmed that advantage to two strokes after 36 holes and started round three strongly with birdies at the second and third to move alongside Scheffler on 19 under.

However, he paid the price for missing fairways with bogeys at the fourth and fifth holes, only to birdie the sixth and seventh - the latter thanks to a 33-foot putt to again equal Scheffler.

After seven pars, Scheffler holed a 12-foot birdie putt at the eighth to pull one stroke ahead and both made bogeys at the par-three 11th after landing in bunkers, leaving Scheffler ahead when play was stopped.

"With a 72-hole event I think it's still pretty early in the tournament," said Scheffler.

"We're all just kind of jockeying for position and I was just out there trying to hit some quality shots.

"I wasn't playing my best, but I was kind of hanging in there. I was looking forward to giving myself some opportunities at the end, but then the horn went off."

Just the top 30 players in the PGA Tour standings have qualified for the $75m (£63.5m) event - the finale to this season's PGA Tour with $18m in prize money (£15.25m) to the winner and second place receiving $6.5m and last place taking home $500,000.