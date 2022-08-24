Last updated on .From the section Golf

Woods and McIlroy during the Celebration of Champions before July's Open at St Andrews

Golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have launched a new "high-tech league" - intended to appeal to younger fans - that will begin in 2024.

The league will feature six, three-man teams competing on "a data-rich, virtual course" in a stadium setting.

Each of the 18-hole contests will take just two hours to complete.

The league - called TGL - will be run by TMRW Sports - the technology-focused sports company launched by Woods and McIlroy on Tuesday.

Taking place in partnership with the PGA Tour, events will be held on 15 Monday nights, starting in January 2024, followed by semi-finals and a final.

McIlroy and Woods - two of the sport's biggest stars - have been among the PGA Tour's most vocal advocates during the ongoing power struggle with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series, to which several big names have committed.

Woods, 46, flew to Delaware last week on the eve of the BMW Championship to lead a players-only meeting to discuss the threat of LIV Golf. McIlroy, 33, was also a key figure.

That was followed by Wednesday's announcement by the PGA Tour that it is increasing prize money at 12 events to match those of LIV Golf, along with a host of other changes.

The launch of TGL will be seen as another boost to the PGA Tour's attempts to retain its star players.

"We all know what it's like to be in a football stadium or a basketball arena where you can watch every play, every minute of action unfold right in front of you," 15-time major winner Woods said in a statement.

"It's something that inherently isn't possible in traditional golf - and an aspect of TGL that will set it apart and appeal to a new generation of fans."

The league will take place in a custom-built arena and will offer "a high-tech, high-energy fan experience with fans sitting greenside".

Woods and four-time major winner McIlroy are the first two players committed to competing.

"TGL will tap into the appeal of team golf within an exciting, fan-friendly environment, comparable to sitting courtside at an NBA game," said world number four McIlroy.

"TGL will widen the appeal of golf to younger and more diverse fans and serve as another avenue to introduce people to the game I love."