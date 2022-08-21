Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tom Weiskopf was one of the outstanding players of the 1970s

Former Open champion Tom Weiskopf, who lived with pancreatic cancer for two years, has died at the age of 79.

The Ohio native won the 1973 Open at Royal Troon when he finished three strokes clear of American superstar Johnny Miller and England's Neil Coles.

It was his sole major but he was tied second in the Masters four times in seven years, runner-up in the 1976 US Open and third in the 1975 US PGA.

Weiskopf became a celebrated course architect after his playing career.

Among his designs is Loch Lomond, in partnership with Jay Morrish, which is regarded as one of the finest courses in the world.

Weiskopf's first professional win came in the 1968 San Diego Open and his last was 40 years ago at the Western Open.

The two-time Ryder Cup player claimed 11 top-five finishes in major championships and won 16 PGA Tour events between 1968 and 1982.

He was known for the technical prowess and tempo of his swing as he became established as one of the world's leading players in the 1970s.

Eight-time major champion Tom Watson sent his "deepest sympathies" to his countryman's family.

"Will miss you and your stories. RIP my friend. PC has struck again," he tweeted external-link .

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement: "Our hearts and deepest sympathies are with his wife, Laurie, two children, Heidi and Eric, and the entire Weiskopf family.

"The PGA Tour is saddened at the passing of Tom Weiskopf, a towering figure in the game of golf not only during his playing career but through his accomplished work in the broadcast booth and golf course design business.

"Tom is leaving behind a lasting legacy in golf. The beautiful swing he showcased during his 16 career PGA Tour victories is still being emulated today, while his golf courses remain as testaments to his love for the game."