BMW Championship: Cantlay leads Schauffele and Stallings by one

Last updated on .From the section Golf

American golfer Patrick Cantlay
Cantlay won the BMW and the Tour Championship in consecutive weeks last year
BMW Championship - third-round leaderboard
-12 P Cantlay (US); -11 X Schauffele (US), S Stallings (US); -10 A Scott (Aus), S Scheffler (US); -9 C Morikawa (US), A Wise (US).
Selected others: -7 R McIlroy (NI) -6 T Hatton (Eng); -5 S Lowry (Ire), J Rahm (Spa); -2 K Bradley (US) Level: M Fitzpatrick (Eng)
Defending champion Patrick Cantlay will take a one-stroke lead into last round of the BMW Championship, the second event of the FedEx Cup play-offs.

The American world number four, 30, started the day two shots behind halfway leader Adam Scott of Australia.

But he holed a 43-foot birdie putt at the first and picked up five more shots and made one eagle in a 65.

The six-under round at Wilmington in Delaware leaves him one clear of Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings.

Schauffele's bogey-free third round included an eagle, three birdies and 14 pars while fellow American Stallings carded a 66 that featured six birdies.

Scott - the only non-American in the top seven - is a shot further back on 10 under alongside world number one Scottie Scheffler after a two-under 69 that included four birdies and two bogeys.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy failed to keep pace with the leaders and is five shots behind Cantlay following a 70.

England's Tyrrell Hatton is on six under while Shane Lowry of Ireland and Spaniard Jon Rahm are a stroke further back.

Cantlay, bidding to become the first player in the brief history of the FedEx Cup post-season to successfully defend a tournament title, got to the turn at three under after he followed his opening birdie by picking up further shots at the third and seventh.

A bogey on the par-four 11th briefly slowed his progress but he responded with back-to-back birdies on the 12th and 13th before a magnificent eagle three from 104 yards on the par-5 14th.

It took him a shot clear of the field and although he dropped a shot at the 17th, missing a three-foot par putt, he responded with another birdie at the 18th to finish his round on a high.

"I hit the ball really well today," Cantlay said.

"I left a few out there but I think it was really about my bounce backs - after the two bogeys I made which were mistakes, I made birdies on the next two holes and got back into the round and kept the momentum to take into tomorrow."

