BMW Championship: Scott leads, Spieth and McIlroy in contention

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Adam Scott at BMW Championships
Scott's only major came at the 2013 Masters tournament
BMW Championship - second-round leaderboard
-8 A Scott (Aus); -7 J Spieth (US), S Scheffler (US); C Young (US), C Conners (Can)
Selected others: -6 R McIlroy (NI); -5 H Matsuyama (Jpn), S Lowry (Ire); -4 K Bradley (US); T Hatton (Eng), J Thomas (US)
Adam Scott leads a star-studded field by one stroke at the midway point of the BMW Championship, the second event of the FedEx Cup play-offs.

The Australian is on eight under after he followed his opening 65 with a 69.

Jordan Spieth birdied 17 to pull level with Scott but bogeyed the last for a 67 to sit on seven under.

He is alongside fellow Americans Scottie Scheffler (67) and Cameron Young (68) as well as Canada's Corey Conners (67) at Wilmington in Delaware.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy remains in contention after a second successive 68 left him two off the lead in a strong group on six under including Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

First-round leader Keegan Bradley, the 2011 US PGA champion, fell away with a three-over 74 and England's Tyrrell Hatton also struggled, carding a 71 to sit on four under.

The top 30 in the PGA Tour points table after Sunday's final round will go forward to next week's season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.

