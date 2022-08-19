Aramco Team Series: Jessica Korda takes six-shot lead into final round
|Aramco Team Series - Sotogrande, second-round leaderboard
|-15 J Korda (US); -9 P Roussin-Bouchard (Fra); -8 N Korda (US); -7 A Pelaez (Spa); -6 M de Roey (Bel), L Grant (Swe).
|Selected others: -3 A Hewson (Eng); -2 M Thomson (Sco), B Law (Eng)
American Jessica Korda will take a six-shot lead into the final round of the Aramco Team Series event at La Reserva Club in Sotogrande, Spain.
Korda, who equalled the lowest score on the Ladies European Tour with 61 on day one, added 68 to sit 15 under par.
Her closest rival is France's Pauline Roussin-Bouchard on nine under par, with Korda's younger sister Nelly a stroke further back.
Her impressive play helped her team win the 36-hole team event by a shot.
Nelly, the world number three and Olympic champion, added a 69 to her opening 67.
