Jessica Korda leads the Aramco Team Series - Sotogrande by five shots after day one

Aramco Team Series - Sotogrande, round one leaderboard -11 J Korda (USA); -6 De Roey (Bel), P Babnik (Slo); -5 P Bouchard (Fra), N Korda (USA) Selected others: -2 B Law (Eng); -1 A Hewson (Eng)

American Jessica Korda carded an 11-under-par 61 to equal the lowest score on the Ladies European Tour on day one of the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande, Spain.

The world number 14 eagled three of the four par fives to set a new course record at La Reserva Club.

The event includes an individual 54-hole strokeplay tournament, alongside a 36-hole team event.

Each tournament has a prize pool of £419,000.

Belgium's Manon de Roey and Slovenian Pia Babnik are both five shots behind the leader after carding six-under 66s.

Korda's younger sister Nelly, the world number three, was one shot further back on 67.